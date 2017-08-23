Five things to consider when choosing a robot vacuum cleaner

YOUR HOME AND FLOOR TYPE

There is no one-size-fits-all robot vacuum cleaner. Some may be too tall to clean under furniture. Some may be able to handle thick carpets while others get stuck easily.

Robot vacuum cleaners work with all floor types, though you may need to get one with stronger suction power for thicker carpets. They can't climb stairs and may also get stuck when moving from the floor to a carpet.

Thankfully, manufacturers have worked around these limitations by creating ways to tell the robot to avoid hazards and obstacles, from deploying virtual barriers to placing magnetic tape on the floor.

APP OR REMOTE FEATURES

Most robot vacuum cleaners now offer a companion mobile app that lets you control the robot using a smartphone. Some even let you drive the robot vacuum cleaner like a remote-controlled toy car.

Others may include a physical remote control.

A must-have app feature is the ability to schedule a cleaning, or remotely start one even when there is no one at home. PRICE While robot vacuum cleaners are becoming more affordable, the topfull-featured models remain pricey, generally costing more than $1,000. Consider which features you can do without when choosing a more affordable model. For instance, the ability to map your home is cool, but is probably a luxury you can forgo.

BATTERY LIFE

You should get around 1hr to 1½hr of usage from most robot vacuum cleaners on a single charge.

The better models are intelligent enough to head back to their charging stations to recharge when their batteries run low.

Most robot vacuum cleaners offer only six months' warranty for the battery, so factor in a new battery as a potential cost, especially if you use the vacuum cleaner daily.

LOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS

No robot will do a better job than a human being. The robots cannot handle spilled liquids, may get stuck occasionally or miss that spot near the corner.

Like the normal vacuum cleaner, you also need to maintain the robot version - empty its relatively small bin and clean its brushes for optimal performance.

But the robots do a decent enough job so you can afford to cut back on the manual cleaning.

Vincent Chang