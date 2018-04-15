Facebook faces up to privacy issues

Mr Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook chief, tech billionaire and social media mogul, likes his privacy as much as the next person.

For instance, he would not want the entire world to know the name of the hotel he was staying at while in Washington, DC to testify before committees of the Senate and the House last week.

Illinois state senator Dick Durbin had asked: "Mr Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed at last night?" A pause, rapid-fire blinks from Mr Zuckerberg, then "Um", some nervous laughter, a long "Uh…" and finally an emphatic: "No."

Clearly, privacy still matters. That exchange was the culmination of a month-long data privacy scandal that has plagued Facebook: Users should not have their private data shared without their consent and Facebook has a responsibility to keep that data safe.

The social media firm is dealing with its biggest scandal to date, coming under global scrutiny for not doing enough to protect user data after reports last month that 87 million user accounts have had their private information shared with third-party firms.

The saga has drawn attention to the power that the world's largest social media network has over its users - all 2.2 billion of them - and how it is profiting from it.

Investors appeared confident in Mr Zuckerberg's performance during his testimony... Most Facebook users do not appear to be perturbed enough by the incident to leave the platform.

FACE-OFF: THE SAGA BEGINS

It all started on March 17, when British newspaper The Observer and The New York Times ran an expose on Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm with ties to Mr Donald Trump's election campaign, and how it had gained unauthorised access to the personal information of millions of Facebook users.

The earliest reports said the London-based Cambridge Analytica had improperly obtained the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users without their consent or knowledge - a figure which was later officially revised to 87 million accounts.

The majority of the accounts were in the United States, followed by Britain, the Philippines and Indonesia. In Singapore, more than 65,000 accounts were affected, out of four million user accounts.

The breach goes back to 2014, when Cambridge University academic and data scientist Aleksandr Kogan started gathering data, ostensibly for academic research, through an online personality test.

Dr Kogan got about 270,000 Facebook users to download an app called "thisisyourdigitallife" to access the test. They then also consented to having their data harvested for research purposes.

But the app exploited a loophole in Facebook's platform, which had then allowed such apps to ask for and record information of a user's friends without getting their direct consent. This let Kogan's company, Global Science Research (GSR), get data of more than 80 million users, which was later sold to Cambridge Analytica, violating Facebook's terms of use on personal data.

Facebook banned the app in 2015 and demanded that GSR delete all data. But it was too late - Cambridge Analytica was farming data for its own purposes, including building profiles of users to send them targeted ads and content designed to sway their political inclinations during the 2016 US presidential election.

THE FALLOUT

The backlash against Facebook was swift and furious. A #deleteFacebook movement started on rival social media service Twitter.

Prominent names, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, have taken up the call and exited Facebook. Companies, like electric carmaker Tesla and audio firm Sonos, have also withdrawn their support and their pages.

The US Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into whether Facebook violated a 2011 consent decree with the agency on data privacy, while the British Information Commissioner's Office raided Cambridge Analytica's London office last month.

Last week, Mr Zuckerberg appeared before two separate hearings: Senate committees on Tuesday and the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday, testifying for more than 10 hours in total.

The 33-year-old chief executive was repeatedly pressed on whether Facebook did enough to protect user data; the extent of Russian manipulation to influence US elections and elsewhere; and if the company was ready to commit to regulatory oversight in the future.

Mr Zuckerberg acknowledged Facebook had not done enough to protect private user data. But he also defended its opt-in provisions, which left it to users to decide what data they wished to share.

A PAST OF HIGHS AND LOWS

In Singapore, Facebook first made its presence felt in 2006. After a slow start as it tried to unseat then-dominant Friendster, Facebook became the social media platform of choice for students, professionals and politicians. Younger Members of Parliament were among the first politicians to adopt Facebook. Then Cabinet ministers set up accounts. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong now has one of Singapore's most popular pages with 1.2 million likes.

Facebook's Asia-Pacific headquarters is based in its sprawling offices in South Beach Tower.

But even as its worldwide popularity grew, so did concerns over privacy. For instance, in 2007, it faced a class action lawsuit in the US after it launched a program that would automatically post information about users from third-party sites on their News Feed without consent. Facebook paid US$9.5 million to settle the suit.

But after some initial public blowback, Facebook would emerge unscathed from these troubles.

WHAT'S NEXT

The spotlight is now on the responsibility big Internet and social media firms like Facebook have in ensuring their wealth of personal data is kept free from abuse.

Some form of regulation of Internet firms seems inevitable. US lawmakers have started calling for tighter regulation, making reference to legislation like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which will be passed in Europe next month. For its European users, Facebook is complying with the GDPR standard, which includes laws that enable consumers to request that a company deletes all their personal data from its servers, and that companies have to report a data breach within 72 hours of discovering it.

Some of the rules will be extended to US and other users later, said Mr Zuckerberg. He said it was "inevitable that there will need to be some regulation" for firms like Facebook, but avoided going into specifics.

The possibility of a paid-for, ad-free version of Facebook also surfaced during his testimony.

Investors appeared confident in Mr Zuckerberg's performance during his testimony, as Facebook shares rose almost 5 per cent back to US$166.32 - the value before the scandal came to light last month - netting him US$3 billion (S$3.9 billion).

Most Facebook users do not appear to be perturbed enough by the incident to leave the platform.

An informal poll of 20 people here found that the scandal had not put them off from Facebook.

Student Tai Shu Fen, 19, said: "However, I would definitely be warier in putting myself out (there) online, especially for surveys and forms that trawl for personal information, no matter how secure and trustworthy they seem to be."

Ms Eying Wee, head of marketing for Asia-Pacific and Japan at cyber security firm Check Point, said the company has not seen a significant drop in Facebook's user base.

"Facebook has been an essential part of many people's lives, to keep updated on their friends and family," she said. "The incident has caused many to question privacy issues on social networking sites but I think most people would prioritise the convenience over cyber security."