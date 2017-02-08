Fab 14 for Feb 14

FOR HIM

PICOBREW PICO

US$799 (S$1,134), excluding shipping and GST, from picobrew.com

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, then PicoBrew's automatic beer-brewing appliance will surely hit the sweet spot.

Pop the prepackaged ingredients - each PicoPak makes five litres - into this appliance to start the two-hour brewing process. Of course, it will actually take from a few days to weeks for the beer to ferment and be drinkable.

In the meantime, you can also use the Pico to cook food sous-vide style with the included adapter.



NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2017)

US$199.99 (S$284) from Amazon.com

He prefers to spend a lazy weekend in front of the telly? Then choosing the Nvidia Shield TV media streamer is a no-brainer.

Arguably the most capable TV box in the market, the Android TV-powered Shield plays 4K streaming videos from Netflix, Amazon and YouTube.

The new version comes with a more ergonomic controller that is easier to grip. Handy for playing Android games or streaming games from his Nvidia-equipped PC to the television set.



SONY PLAYSTATION VR

$599

Sony's virtual-reality (VR) headset is the best accessory you can get for his Sony PlayStation 4 console.

It is the most affordable of the major VR headsets available and has a good number of top titles, with more to come this year.

It is timely, too, with the recent release of the VR-ready Resident Evil 7: Biohazard horror game. Watch from the sidelines as he recoils in shock when enemies jump out from the shadows.



AVR116T AVENGERS-THEMED WINDOWS 10 2-IN-1 CONVERTIBLE

$499

The Avengers fan in him will be screaming in delight with this Avengers-themed Windows 10 convertible from Hong Kong-based E-Huge Technology.

Embossed on the lid and the palm rest are the Avengers logo. You also get a specially designed carrying sleeve. This 11.6-inch convertible transforms between tablet and laptop modes when you attach or detach its keyboard.

In addition, it is preloaded with a series of custom Avengers wallpapers, as well as unique Avengers icons to supercharge your Windows experience.



FABRIX HYPERKNIT FOLIO CASE

$58

Keep his Apple MacBook or iPad safe with the Fabrix Hyperknit folio case.

Individually hand-cut and crafted locally, this folio case is water-resistant. Military-grade snap buttons secure his gadget in place. A storage compartment holds accessories like cables and power adapters.

If the Hyperknit is not his cup of tea, Fabrix offers 11 other attractive designs.



SAMSUNG LEVEL IN ANC

$78

For the music-loving him, consider the Samsung Level In ANC.

This stylish pair of in-ear headphones comes with active noise-cancelling technology that can minimise ambient noise by up to 20 decibels.

At the same time, this set of headphones ensures he can safely enjoy his music while walking along the streets by letting in ambient sound when its Talk-In feature is enabled.



XIAOMI MI BAND 2

$55 from Lazada.sg

For the fitness buff that requires only the basics - counting steps and heart-rate and sleep tracking - the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is a steal.

New features such as an Oled display and a heart-rate sensor have made the Mi Band 2 more expensive than the original. However, it is still much cheaper than competitors with similar features.

FOR HER

OVERCOOKED

$19.99 on Steam

Bond with her in Overcooked, a cooperative cooking-simulation game where up to four players race against the clock to prepare and serve meals.

But, be warned - the kitchens in Overcooked are not your standard ones. Instead, they are situated in places like a pirate ship, an ice floe and a fiery underworld.

When the going gets tough - the footing can turn unstable and cracks can appear in the floor without warning - tempers will fray and expletives will be unleashed. Will you and your partner rise to the challenge?



SONY XPERIA X COMPACT

$648

Bigger is not always better, at least when it comes to phone screens. If she prefers to use her phone one-handed, the Sony Xperia X Compact is a good fit with its modest 4.6-inch display. It looks good, too, especially in a light blue shade dubbed Mist Blue. The sides are rounded for a more comfortable grip, while the glossy plastic back gives it a ceramic look.

In addition, its 23-megapixel camera has a triple image-sensing feature that lets the phone capture moving objects with sharp detail, even in low light.



LEGO VALENTINE'S CUPID DOG

$25.90

Overwhelm her with cuteness with this Cupid Dog Lego set. Sporting both a heart and a bow, this Cupid Dog has posable arms, legs, tail and ears. You can also rotate its head.

Given that it was launched last year, the Cupid Dog may not be readily available in stores. If that is the case, consider this year's seasonal Valentine's Day Lego set, which features a happy couple having a picnic under a tree.



BOSE SOUNDSPORT PULSE

$349

If she is a sporty person who can't exercise without music, the Bose SoundSport Pulse is worth checking out.

As its name suggests, this pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones comes with a heart-rate sensor that connects to popular fitness apps like Runkeeper and Endomondo.

It is durable and built to survive sweat and rain. A full charge will last around 5hr.



LG POCKET PHOTO LINE EDITION

$229

Print her favourite photos anywhere with the handy LG Pocket Photo printer. This special edition is adorned with Line characters.

It uses Zink technology, which heats up the special photo paper to create the photo. Up to 30 photos can be printed on a single charge.

If she is not a Line fan, you can get the standard version at $199. It comes in pink, too.



UE ROLL 2

$149

This portable wireless Bluetooth speaker is a perfect companion for trips to the beach or the pool. It is lightweight and can be submerged in water 1m deep for up to 30min.

With its stretchy attachable bungee, the UE Roll 2 can be strapped easily to a backpack or bicycle. She can even use it in the pool with the included float.

Each speaker lasts up to 9hr on a single charge. Buy two and pair them together for more powerful sound.



LENOVO IDEAPAD MIIX 310

From $369

Lighten her load by replacing her tablet and laptop with a single 2-in-1 Windows device.

The Miix 310 weighs just 580g and fits easily in any tote bag or backpack. Convert between laptop and tablet modes by detaching its keyboard accessory.

Its 10.1-inch screen has wide-viewing angles while its Intel Atom chip consumes little power. Lenovo says it can provide up to 10hr of video playback.