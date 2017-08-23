Complete vacuum-cleaning solution

ECOVACS DEEBOT R98

Price: $1,199 from Hachi.tech and selected consumer electronics stores

Ecovacs takes the kitchen sink approach with its top Deebot R98 model.

It has more features than its competitors, including a separate cordless handheld vacuum cleaner for those hard-to-reach areas.

This handheld unit docks at the same charging station as the robot, so you will need a fair amount of floor space for the entire set-up. It also acts as a larger, secondary dust bin for the robot unit - when the robot docks at the station, it automatically transfers the contents of its bin to the handheld's dustbin, which I feel is rather clever.

You can even attach a reusable microfibre cloth to the bottom of the robot, behind its suction mouth, so that it mops the floor as it vacuums.

On first use, the Deebot took about 15min to move around and map my home. Once this map is created, it will start to clean. You can see the robot moving on the map in real time using the Ecovacs mobile app. Areas that have been cleaned by the robot turn from grey to white, so you will know when it has missed a spot.

Most robot vacuum cleaners use physical boundary markers to denote areas that the robot should not clean. This incurs extra cost as you have to buy the markers separately. Ecovacs does this differently - simply use your finger to draw lines or zones on the map of your home in the app, to mark out those areas that are not to be covered.

The robot will subsequently avoid these areas.

The app also lets you drive the robot manually, as well as specify a spot or zone for it to clean.

Like the Neato that I tested, the laser mapping turret jutted out at the top of the Deebot, so it could not go under my sofa or TV console. It cleans in a methodical fashion, with two brushes sweeping dirt to its suction mouth. It took around 35min to clean my home and it was quiet enough that I would not mind running it at night.

The only blemish in its performance was that it partially fell off a small step between the living room and the kitchen and got stuck.

The robot emits a sound to tell you it requires help - you'll also get an app notification.

•Verdict: A full-featured robot vacuum cleaner that offers great value and quiet operation, and comes at a competitive price.