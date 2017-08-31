Comex 2017: Wearables

1 Garmin Fenix 5S

From $899; free Garmin Silicone QuickFit20 watch band (worth $109, limited to 20 pieces per day)

Booth 6313

Designed with female adventurers in mind, the Garmin Fenix 5S is a smaller-sized GPS running and adventure watch, compared with its 5 and 5X cousins.

Previously available only in white ($899) and black ($999), it now comes in three new attractive colour combination of (top, from left) blue frost, pink meringue and rose goldtone.

The blue frost and pink meringue (top; $999) colours are exclusive to South-east Asia. Both come with a stainless steel bezel and cyan and pink straps respectively. The rose goldtone option ($1,099) has a rose-gold stainless steel bezel with a white strap.

2 Samsung Gear S3

$548

Booth TBC

Although launched last year, the Samsung Gear S3 remains one of the most good-looking smartwatches in the market with its timeless design. This Tizen-based smartwatch is available in two versions - frontier and classic (above).

The frontier has a more rugged look, while the classic model has a minimalist and elegant styling. Both feature the same 1.3-inch Super Amoled Always-On display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ and come with 4GB of internal storage. They are dust-resistant, as well as water-resistant down to a depth of 1.5m for 30min.

3 TicWatch 2 Charcoal

$289 (usual price $359)

Booth 6244

TicWatch 2 is a smartwatch by Mobvoi, a China-based tech company. This Charcoal model is the all-black version that features an aluminium watch case, a silicone watch band and Gorilla Glass screen. It has a 1.4-inch touchscreen display surrounded by a thin bezel.

Running on Mobvoi's own Ticwear 4.0 OS, which is based on Android Wear, the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Furthermore, it comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor, GPS and Mobvoi's voice assistant called Tico. You can also make and receive calls with the TicWatch 2.

4 TomTom Runner 3 Cardio+Music

$249 (usual price $299)

Booth 309

If you like running off the beaten track, you might want to try the new TomTom Runner 3 Cardio+Music. Its Route Exploration feature combines an integrated compass and GPS to track every moment of your run.

With the GPS-trace displayed while you run, you do not need to worry about losing your way.

The watch comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor and doubles as an all-day fitness tracker.

This Cardio+Music version comes with 3GB music storage, storing up to 500 songs, so you can listen to your favourite tunes via a Bluetooth headset (not included).