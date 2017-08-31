Comex 2017: Show opens with new gadgets, unlimited mobile data plans

SINGAPORE - IT and consumer technology exhibition Comex is back this year with new gadgets and unlimited mobile data plans.

Technophiles can also try out new products, such as Samsung's latest smartphone the Galaxy Note 8 and a curved ultra-wide gaming monitor, at Comex 2017, which started on Thursday (Aug 31).

Organised by Exhibits Inc, a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, the four-day event at Suntec Singapore (levels 3, 4 and 6) will end on Sunday (Sept 3).

Pre-orders for the new Samsung Note 8 smartphone are available at Samsung booths, with demonstration sets on display for users to try out.

The new phablet, announced last week, has a large, bezel-less 6.3-inch quad-HD+ Super Amoled screen and retains the same premium glass-and-metal design of the S8 line.

A new ultra-wide QLED gaming monitor by Samsung is one of the new products being showcased. It costs $2,299.

Those who pre-order the 49-inch monitor can get one of three freebies - a Secretlab Omega gaming chair, a B&O Beoplay A2 Active Bluetooth speaker, or a 1TB Samsung portable solid-state drive.

Starting from Thursday, customers can also sign up for new unlimited data plans by M1 and StarHub, with both having booths at the show.

M1's mySIM3 98 plan comes with unlimited mobile data for $98 a month. Users have to sign a 12-month contract. The plan is a "line only" one - it does not come with a subsidised phone.

There is a launch promotion where users can get unlimited talktime for a year. This would normally cost an additional $15 a month.

StarHub's new plans will provide customers unlimited mobile data usage on Saturday and Sunday.

StarHub's line-only plans will start from $24 a month for 3GB of mobile data to $119 a month for 15GB of mobile data, with unlimited data use during the weekends. Customers need not sign a contract for StarHub's line-only plans.

At the show, there is also a DIY Lab where customers can build their own PCs - the first time this is being offered at Comex.

Consumers can also get a free screen protector if they buy a new tablet or smartphone, limited to 300 giveaways daily.

Those looking to get rid of older gadgets to buy the latest gadgets can head to the level 6 trade-in counters in Halls 603/604.

Used laptops, LCD monitors, smartphones, tablets and even desktop computers (except do-it-yourself PCs) can be brought there to be exchanged for Comex 2017 cash vouchers.

Go to http://www.comexshow.com.sg/tradein for more information about the trade-in programme.

Mr Million Liong, 57, a self-employed supplier, said that he enjoyed the show because of the variety of products on offer. He has been to Comex for the past 10 years.

He added: "I like to keep up with technology, and further, there are a lot of free gifts and promotions every year."

More information about the show is can be found at www.comexshow.com.sg or www.facebook.com/Comex