Comex 2017: Laptops

1 Acer Nitro 5

From $1,398

Booths 307, 6138, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205 and 8235

Designed with the casual gamers in mind, the Acer Nitro 5 offers a good balance of powerful features in a stylish design at an affordable price.

You can choose from configurations featuring the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics with 4GB of video memory.

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop's matte black chassis has a sleek red hinge running along the laptop's back above a bold back grill vent.

The keyboard features red backlighting with the WASD keys and touchpad also outlined in red for easy usage. In addition, it comes with one USB-C port, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI port.

2 Acer Predator Triton 700

From $3,398

Booths 307, 6138, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205 and 8235

If you are a hardcore gamer looking for the ultimate gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton 700 might just assuage your thirst for performance.

It uses the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with up to 32GB of system memory (starts from 16GB) and can house a graphics card as fast as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with 8GB of video memory. It comes with a 15.6-inch full high-definition display that supports Nvidia G-Sync for smooth gameplay.

In addition, the Triton 700 features an RGB-backlit mechanical keyboard with each individual key fully programmable using Acer's PredatorSense software.

3 Acer Swift 3 14-inch (2017)

From $1,198 (usual price from $1,398)

Booths 307, 6138, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205 and 8235

If you are looking for an affordable laptop that can do it all, consider the Acer Swift 3 (2017).

This 14-inch laptop features a sturdy brushed-aluminium body for a robust feel but is smooth to the touch.

It is also packed with the latest-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as the option to switch between Intel UHD Graphics 620 and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics (2GB of video memory) processor.

It is said to offer up to 10hr of battery life, so you can go through a working day without the need to charge the laptop.

The Swift 3 is available in blue, pink and white.

4 AsusPro B9440UA-GV0068R

$2,988; freebies include Seagate 3TB Personal Cloud NAS (worth $249), SimPro Docking Station (worth $269), Microsoft Office 365 (worth $99), 3-year Eset Nod32 Antivirus/6-month Eset Mobile Security (worth $71.50) and free upgrade to 3-year local on-site service

Booth

Weighing only 1.05kg, the AsusPro B944 is the world's lightest 14-inch business notebook, according to its maker.

Yet, it has military-grade reliability with its tough all-metal chassis crafted from magnesium alloy.

In addition, this small chassis is supposed to fit 13-inch displays, but, thanks to the 5.4mm-thin bezel, it can fit the B944's 14-inch full high-definition display.

It runs on 64-bit Windows 10 Pro and is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz processor with 16GB of system memory and 512GB of flash storage.

5 Asus ZenBook UX430UQ-GV012T

$1,798 (usual price $1,898)

Booths 301, 6138, 8101, 8105, 8108, 8111, 8130, 8139, 8143, 8203, 8205, 8235 and 8241

The Asus ZenBook series has always been the epitome of Windows ultrabooks and the UX430 is no different. It retains the series' iconic design and metallic finish but comes with a 14-inch full high-definition display and a thin 7.18mm bezel.

Measuring at just 15.9mm thin and weighing only 1.25kg, this ZenBook gives you not only portability but also performance as well.

It is armed with the seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz processor with 16GB of system memory, 512GB of solid-state drive storage and a high performance discrete Nvidia GeForce GT 980MX (2GB of video memory).

6 Lenovo Yoga 720 (15-inch)

$2,699 (usual price $2,899); freebies include Samsonite T7130s case, Lenovo Heart Rate Band and Lenovo Active Pen 2

Booth 8210

The Yoga 720 (15-inch) is the world's first convertible laptop that offers the standard voltage Intel quad-core i7 HQ series processor, according to Lenovo.

Furthermore, its 15.6-inch touchscreen display is powered by a Nvidia GTX 1050 discrete graphics card with 4GB of video memory. So whether you are gaming or editing video, using it will be a breeze.

In addition, you can use the Lenovo Active Pen 2 stylus that emulates a natural pen-on-paper writing experience.

Thus, jotting down notes or sketching your next masterpiece could not be much easier.