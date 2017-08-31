Comex 2017: Home

1 Asus RT-AC86U

$299 (usual price $399); free USB-AC53

Booths 305, 6138, 6249 and 8130

Launching in Comex 2017, the Asus RT-AC86U promises ultra- fast Wi-Fi connection with its NitroQAM technology to deliver a combined Wi-Fi speed of 2,917 Mbps using dual bands of 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

It uses high-performance antennas, Asus' AiRadar and Range Boost technologies to eliminate dead spots, while its MU-MIMO technology maximises Wi-Fi speeds for each MU-MIMO-compatible device.

And, if you are a gamer, you can boost your gaming bandwidth using the router's Adaptive Quality of Service that allows you to prioritise bandwidth for gaming.

2 Ecovacs Deedot R95

$799; free Asus Chromebook (worth $369)

Booth 6649

With its proprietary Smart Navi laser mapping technology, the Ecovacs Deedot R95 is able to scan and create a virtual map of your house. It is then able to plan a back-and-forth cleaning path accordingly.

Using the Ecovacs mobile app, you can also mark out the areas of the home that you think do not need to be cleaned. This is done by using your finger to draw lines or zones on the map of your home in the app.

While other robotic vacuum cleaners just vacuum, the Deedot R95 is able to mop the floor as it vacuums. You just need to attach a reusable microfibre cloth to the bottom of the machine for the mopping.

3 iClebo Omega

$788 (usual price $1,088)

Booth 6307

Using a 130-degree wide-angle smart mapping system, the iClebo Omega analyses the space around it to thoroughly clean the area.

Its angled shape and advanced rubber brushes help to efficiently clean alongside walls and corners.

It has various intelligent modes that adjust its suction power to clean on different surfaces, such as thick carpets, wooden flooring or uneven surfaces.

It is equipped with HEPA filters and a wet mopping system to clean up various particles, from cereals to even pet hair.

4 iRobot Roomba 980

$1,298 (usual price $1,498)

Booth 6337

The iRobot Roomba 980 robotic vacuum cleaner gives you flexibility to clean your house even when you are away.

You can use the iRobot Home app to activate or schedule the Roomba 980 to start cleaning anytime, anywhere.

The Roomba 980 uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization technology to seamlessly navigate an entire level of your home and keep track of its position. It automatically adjusts its power to clean carpets, tiles and hardwood and laminate floors as it moves through your home.

With an estimated runtime of as much as 2hr, it can clean an area of up to 2,000 sq ft.