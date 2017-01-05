CES 2017: Samsung announces new TV line, gaming laptop and washer-dryer combo

LAS VEGAS - Korean electronics giant Samsung unveiled new products for their television, laptop and home appliance line for the year at CES 2017, focusing on home consumer electronics this time rather than mobile or wearable technology.

New products due to be released this year include a new line of ultra-high definition TVs, Samsung's first dedicated gaming laptop and a new washer-dryer combo.

Samsung's new television line-up features new quantum dot technology, which have better colours and less reflective displays. These QLED televisions, as Samsung calls them, feature truly black levels, 100 per cent colour volume and a brightness of 1,500 to 2,000 nits, which is optimal for high dynamic range footage.

Samsung also announced a new soundbar, the Sound+, which has an anti-distortion feature for bass, and a new Blu-Ray player that can stream content to a smartphone or tablet.

The company also revealed its dedicated gaming laptop, the Samsung Notebook Odyssey. The Odyssey comes in two variants: 15-inch and 17-inch. The 15-inch Odyssey comes with Intel's 7th-generation Core i7 processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and HDD dual storage, and an NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics card.

Details for the 17-inch laptop will be released over the next few months.

Going along the laptop line are two new Google Chromebooks - ultra-light laptops that run a modified version of Google's operating system. The Chromebook Plus and Pro come with a digital pen and can be converted into tablets.

Samsung also announced their latest washer-dryer combo, the FlexWash and FlexDry. Both of them can take two loads simultaenously, either to wash or dry, with a regular front load for large laundry loads and a smaller one on top for smaller loads.

Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America, said the company's plans to make products which are increasingly smarter and more connected, cementing the ongoing trend of connected devices, known as the Internet of Things (IoT), at CES 2017 that other companies are riding on as well.

"For us, IoT guides our overall strategy," said Mr Baxter. "We are building a more expansive set of connected devices, an ecosystem that enhances our products and services, and rich new IoT experiences. We have IoT capabilities now in every home appliance category. Every 2017 Samsung TV will be a smart TV."

There were no new announcements for their mobile phones or wearable technology. New phone announcements are usually made at mobile industry trade show Mobile World Congress, which is set to take place in Barcelona on Feb 27.