Tiny camera with punch

Tiny1 camera

PRICE: Starts from US$479 (S$653)

AVAILABLE FROM: www.tinymos.com

The Tiny1 camera, developed by a group of young Singaporeans who set up astronomy camera firm TinyMOS, aims to place DSLR-level astrophotography within the size of a smartphone.

With the proper set-up and clear skies, the Tiny1 camera can shoot anything from the entirety of a full moon to a time-lapse of the Milky Way.

The only drawback is that Singapore's light pollution may make it difficult to take clear, stunning pictures of the Milky Way.

The camera body is the size of a compact digital camera, but is able to take long-distance shots due to its 1/3-inch, 2-micron pixel size camera sensor.

The Tiny1 comes with an all-metallic body and a large touchscreen on the back, and runs on Android. It is pre-loaded with a custom version of Google Sky Map to locate specific stars and heavenly bodies to capture.

It's able to capture photos and videos up to 2688 x 1520 pixels. Users can purchase an adapter that lets them mount their Canon or Nikon lenses on the Tiny1 body as well.

Lester Hio