Smartphone camera shoot-out

For many people, their smartphone is also their camera. And camera quality is one of the major considerations when it comes to purchasing a smartphone. The Straits Times checks out the cameras of seven flagship smartphones in the market.

SMARTPHONES TESTED

•Apple iPhone X

•Google Pixel 2 XL

•Huawei Mate 10 Pro

•LG V30+

•Nokia 8

•Samsung Galaxy Note8

•Sony Xperia XZ Premium

INTRODUCING THE CAMERAS

Apart from the Pixel 2 XL and Xperia XZ Premium, the rest of the smartphones in this round-up feature a rear dual-camera system.

However, not all rear dual-camera systems are the same.

Both iPhone X and Note8 use the combination of a wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera, while the V30+ uses an ultra wide-angle camera with a wide-angle camera.

The Mate 10 Pro and Nokia 8, on the other hand, use the combination of a colour camera and monochrome camera.

The reason: A monochrome image sensor does not use a colour filter array, which means more light can hit the image sensor for more details. By combining the information collected by the two image sensors, the resulting image is said to have higher resolution and more details.

HOW WE TEST

Our test shots comprised landscape, portrait and selfie photos taken in various real-life scenarios. For instance, we took a landscape photo at the beach on a sunny day, a Christmas tree installation at dusk, and a night scene of Sentosa.

We also shot portraits under indoor incandescent lighting without flash, and took outdoor selfies in good lighting with a building behind us to mimic what people do during their travels.

For a fair comparison, all the photos were taken using the native camera app of each smartphone.

Auto mode with automatic high dynamic range was turned on for all the shots.

If there was a portrait mode (or bokeh effect) available in the native camera app, we used it.