Look tall and slim with the Casio camera for women

If you're not familiar with the Casio Exilim EX-FR100, it is a multi-functional detachable camera known for its versatility.

Regardless of what activities you are doing, be it paragliding, canoeing or hiking (I've done all of these with the Casio FR100 previously), it has the ability to capture all your adventures through photos and videos, or even a mix of them.

There is now a version of this camera for women, called the Casio FR100L, and it is especially useful for petite ladies. The reason lies in its new features, particularly the long legs guide mode.

I stand at 152cm. Thus, the long legs guide mode got me excited. While we know that the trick to getting longer and slimmer legs is to shoot from a lower angle, the results aren't always flattering.

With this camera, you simply align yourself to the on-screen guides provided in the mode, and you will look taller - I could actually pass for being 170cm tall in my shots - and with slimmer legs.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $699 IMAGE SENSOR: 12.76 megapixels 1/2.3-inch CMOS LENS: 16mm f/2.8 DISPLAY: 3.0-inch touchscreen LCD with 921,600 dots WEIGHT: 214g RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 2/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 3/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The inclusion of two new Make-up Art modes - Make-up HDR and Make-up Vivid - further ups this camera's selfie game. Make-up HDR enhances your selfies by creating a stronger contrast between the subject and scenery. As for Make-up Vivid, apart from rendering smooth skin, it creates a vibrant backdrop, which makes it more social media worthy.

The FR100L's detachable camera lens unit allows you to take selfies from a distance. Be it taking a picture with Mount Fuji or the iconic Taipei 101 during your travels, you can easily place the camera lens unit on the ground and then step back with the LCD screen unit, which acts as the remote control (we know that with our arm's length limit, our faces would be right smack in the picture and make us look enormous beside the landmarks, if we are going for a phone selfie).

The Make-up HDR also comes in handy in such situations, by giving your shots a nice contrast boost.

While some of the functions here might also be achieved with image- editing apps like Meitu Xiu Xiu, you will be glad to know that the enhancement settings can be saved as presets, which saves you the trouble of altering your skin smoothness, removing visible blemishes and changing your skin tone.

The camera's modular design also offers benefits beyond selfie-taking.

For instance, you can attach the camera lens to a higher platform and take those flat lay food pictures. It eliminates the problem of casting your shadow on what you are taking, or having to raise your hands up high such that you can't even see what you are shooting.

•Verdict: Regardless of your lifestyle, you will find the Casio Exilim EX-FR100L to be one convenient camera.

• Tarin Teo is a freelance writer who previously wrote about fashion, beauty and technology at women's magazine Nuyou.