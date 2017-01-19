Leica unveils compact flagship M10 camera

WETZLAR, Germany - German camera manufacturer Leica has launched its latest full-frame digital rangefinder camera - the Leica M10.

The launch was held in Wetzlar, Germany, attended by more than 470 international guests.

The M system today is the brand's most classic and timeless line of cameras and lenses.

They are designed to be compact, light, and hold high standards in the world of cameras and optics. This holds true from the first M camera, the M3, made in 1954, also in Wetzlar.

The newly launched flagship camera has achieved even more compact dimensions. With a top plate depth of 33.75mm, it is 4mm less than the Leica M (Typ 240), and is the slimmest digital M ever made.

According to Leica, the 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor was developed especially for this camera. It has significant improvements in dynamic range, contrast rendition, sharpness and ability to resolve fine detail. Driven by Leica’s Maestro II image processor and 2GB buffer memory, it can shoot up to five frames per second at full resolution, making it the fastest-ever M camera.

Another distinctive feature is the addition of a dedicated ISO dial on the top plate where the film rewind lever was located on Leica's classic M film cameras. What this means is that for the first time in a digital M, the most essential photo-taking parameters such as focusing, aperture, shutter speed and ISO setting can be selected without going into the camera menu - or even switching on the camera.

The M10 is also the first camera in the M system with integrated WLAN connectivity. This allows for fast wireless transfer of images to Apple mobile devices for editing and sharing to social media platforms. Transferring RAW images wirelessly is also possible using the Leica M-App.

The Leica M10 comes in black or silver chrome plated finish and is available in Singapore from 20th Jan 2017, at the price of S$9,950 (GST included).