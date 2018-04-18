Join After Dark Photo Challenge

Think you can do better than the photos taken by The Straits Times (ST) Tech team?

Join the ST Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge and you might just walk away with a new Samsung Galaxy S9+ (Midnight Black, 64GB) worth $1,348.

Open only to ST subscribers, there will be one lucky winner each week over the nine weeks of the challenge. Each week, the tech team will release a location for the S9 After Dark Photo Challenge.

As the photo suggests, this week's location is the Marina Bay area.

Readers who want to take part in the challenge have to take their best photo at night in that particular location with their smartphone camera.

There is no restriction on the brand of smartphone used, but the photo must be taken on a smartphone camera.

Entries should be in Jpeg and no more than 5MB in size. Please ensure the photo's IPTC data can be read.

Entries will be judged on composition, creativity and originality.

Submit your entry via e-mail to stdl@sph.com.sg with the header "ST Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge", along with your mobile number. Please use the same e-mail that you use to log in to ST when submitting the photo entry.

The deadline of submission for this week's challenge is Sunday at 11.59pm.

The winning photos and some entries may be highlighted on the social media feed of Samsung and ST.

We will pick the best photo of the week and announce the lucky winner on the ST Tech website (www.straitstimes.com/tech) on April 25. We will also release the new location of the next challenge at the same time.

Rules and regulations

1. This contest is open only to ST subscribers.

2. No montage, composite and overt manipulation of the entry photo is allowed.

3. Basic darkroom techniques such as contrast, dodging and burning using photo-editing apps are allowed.

4. All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe on the copyright of any other party.

5. Entrants must not have breached any laws when taking the photographs they are submitting.

6. Entrants will retain copyright of the photographs they submit.

7. By entering the contest, all entrants grant ST and Samsung the right to publish and exhibit their photographs in print or in any media. No fees will be paid for these uses.

8. The judges' decision is final.

9. By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to all the rules and regulations of this contest.

10. ST reserves the right to cancel this contest or alter any of the rules at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control.