Fujifilm launches medium format mirrorless camera - GFX 50S

KYOTO, Japan - Fujifilm finally has a release date for its highly anticipated medium format mirrorless camera, the GFX 50S.

It will be available worldwide in late February (2017) with a price tag of US$6,499.95 (S$9,287). The camera's pricing for Singapore market is yet to be announced.

First unveiled at photo trade show Photokina last September (2016), the GFX 50S has a 51.4-megapixel medium format image sensor that is 1.7 times bigger than that of a full-frame image sensor. It has a crop factor of 0.79x.

Yet, at only 920g, the camera weighs only about 60 per cent of most medium format cameras in the market. Its size is also comparable to that of a full-frame DSLR, which is no mean feat. However, the body is made of magnesium alloy and weather resistant.

During a brief hands-on at the launch, the camera feels strong and sturdy with a firm grip. For a medium format camera, the GFX 50S' autofocusing (AF) feels pretty fast as well.

It uses a 117-point contrast-detect autofocusing (AF) system, and users can move the AF point using its 3.2-inch tiltable touchscreen display or a joystick on its rear. Or users can use the interchangeable 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder to compose their pictures.

The camera has two SD card slots, so users can use one SD for backup or extra storage. Or users can save Jpeg into one card and the RAW images into another.

The GFX 50S uses the new G Mount, which has a mount diameter of 65mm, flange back distance of 26.7mm and minimum back focus distance of 16.7mm.

As such, Fujifilm will release three GF lens (for the new G Mount) late next month as well to accompany the launch of GFX 50S. They are the GF63mmF2.8 R WR (US$1,499.95), the GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR (US$2,299.95) and the GF120mmF4 R LM OIS WR Macro (US$2,699.95).

Fujifilm representatives said that these lenses are able to support medium format image sensors of up to 100 megapixels, in anticipation for future cameras.

X100F and X-T20

At the same time, Fujifilm launched the X100F (US$1,299.95), which is the fourth iteration in its highly-popular X100 rangefinder-like compact camera series.

The X100F features the updated 24.3-megapixel X-Trans III APS-C image sensor and the X-Processor Pro image processor. It has 91 AF points, up from its predecessor's 49 AF points.

Design wise, the top shutter speed dial now has an additional ISO control dial. There is also an AF joystick at the camera's rear for easy changing of AF point, while a front control dial has been added too.

Fujifilm also upgraded its entry-level DSLR-like mirrorless camera with X-T20 (US$899.95, body only). The X-T20 gains many of the flagship X-T2's features, such as the 24-megapixel X-Trans image sensor and its autofocus system.

But as an entry-level model, the X-T20 does not have many X-T2's features, such as weather resistance and ISO dial. And most glaringly, it lacks an AF point joystick. However, it does have a three-inch touchscreen display that lets users select AF point.

There is no confirmed Singapore's pricing and availability for both X100F and X-T20 at the moment.