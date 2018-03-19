Bigger crowds at this year's IT Show

Crowds thronged the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre over the weekend to scour for the best deals on electronic goods and tech gadgets. Visitors to the IT Show 2018 were able to cherry-pick from a wide range of the latest television
PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
Mar 19, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

Crowds thronged the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre over the weekend to scour for the best deals on electronic goods and tech gadgets. Visitors to the IT Show 2018 were able to cherry-pick from a wide range of the latest television sets, laptops, smartphones and cameras, with exhibitors throwing in freebies and discounts to reel in buyers. The annual four-day fair, now in its 17th year, ended yesterday. The event was organised by Exhibits Inc, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings. Exhibits Inc said there was a 20 per cent increase in total footfall compared with last year. Admission to the event was free.

