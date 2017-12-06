ST Digital's holiday gadget gift guide: For Audiophiles

SONY WH-1000XM2 WIRELESS NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES

$549

Sony's WH-1000XM2 headphones pack incredible active noise-cancellation - they are among the best in themarket - allowing you to soak in a bubble of silence.

Also impressive isits battery mileage of up to 30 hours with the noise-cancellation on. Combine that with solid audio quality and a sturdy, comfortable build, and the WH-1000XM2 is what you'll reach for when leaving home. Its touchpad controls make adjusting the volume or skipping tracks a breeze.

Plus, it's $50 cheaper than its predecessor.

MRSPEAKERS AEON CLOSED-BACK HEADPHONES

$1,199

These are headphones you will enjoy in the comfort of your home, unhindered by the need for noise-cancelling. The Aeon headphones feature planar magnetic drivers which give them a distinctive sonic character with a large, spacious soundstage, exceptionally detailed audio quality, and a tight balance between bass, mid-range and trebles.

The Aeons hold their own across a variety of music genres from hard rock to classical, making them a versatile option for the audiophile looking for something that covers all bases.

SCHIIT MAGNI 3 AMP

$199

Music lovers need a good headphone amplifier to provide enough juice to properly power their cans. The Magni 3 is a great budget option that punches above its price point, providing a robust, transparent sound signature.

This is great news for audiophiles with their own collection of headphones, as the Magni opens up the characteristics of each headphone instead of colouring them with its own identity. A high-gain setting lets it power even the most demanding of headphones, while the cleaner low-gain setting will make most headphones sound plenty loud.

KLIPSCH THE THREE

$699

These classy speakers are perfect for modern music connoisseurs, who might enjoy the versatility of listening to their collection from a variety of sources.

While they look like they came from the 1960s, the features of these speakers are anything but vintage. They can pair with your music playing devices and play high-resolution audio through Bluetooth with aptX support, sync wirelessly through an app, and connect to music players or turntables through 3.5mm auxiliary and phono cables.

The smooth wooden finish makes The Three a sophisticated addition to any home.