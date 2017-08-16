Smooth, sturdy, sleek and solid

At $999, the FiiO X7 Mark II portable audio player , is the most expensive out of the three players featured here, but is a reasonable option for a flagship player in a market where high-end players can go for as much as $5,000.

And it definitely looks and feels like a premium product in both hardware and software.

The X7 Mark II's brushed metal body is smooth and sturdy, and isn't too bulky or heavy, unlike some of the other high-end players. In fact, the player is one of the better-looking and sleeker ones in the market, which tends to be dominated by slightly bulkier and brutalist-looking blocks.

It is also the first FiiO player to sport an Android operating system, running on a modified version of Android 5.0 and is a vast improvement over the slower, slightly sluggish user interfaces that seem to plague digital players.

Its touchscreen is among the most fluid and responsive I've seen on a portable player.

This, I feel, is the most important feature after sound quality in a music player, as a smooth user experience makes listening to music all the more enjoyable.

On this front, being able to scroll through tracks smoothly and jump between menu options quickly made the X7 Mark II a joy to use.

However, music tracks added to the library tend to remain there even after you delete the physical files, requiring manual refreshes every now and then to keep your music library updated.

Running Android opens up streaming possibilities as users can download and run their music apps of choice, such as Tidal, Deezer or Spotify.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $999 SUPPORTED FORMATS: DSD, DXD, APE, Apple Lossless, AIFF, FLAC, WAV, WMA lossless formats up to 384kHz/32bit WEIGHT: 212g RATING FEATURES: 4/5; DESIGN: 5/5; PERFORMANCE: 4/5; VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5; OVERALL: 4/5

The player comes with both 3.5mm audio input and a balanced input. Sound quality is equally good on both, so users have the choice of pairing the player with their favourite headphones.

Its ES9028PRO digital-to-analog converter is one of the latest in the market, and able to crunch and process audio very clearly and cleanly. Sound quality is dependent on the headphones you pair the player with, but is generally faithfully reproduced across the board.

The X7 Mark II's onboard amp is powerful enough to drive most audiophile-grade headphones, such as the Beyerdynamic DT880s.

Lester Hio

•Verdict: The FiiO X7 Mark II is a good mix of hardware and software, with good sound reproduction and a responsive user interface within a sleek, solid body that is a joy to hold and carry around.