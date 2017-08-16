Onkyo's DP-S1 digital player looks remarkably similar to the Pioneer XDP-30R, down to button placement and volume control location.

The similarities are no accident - Onkyo acquired Pioneer's audio-visual line in 2015, and now both companies offer similar products under their own branding, often to different markets.

But the DP-S1 is $70 pricier because of better design materials and arguably better sound quality.

Instead of a plain plastic back, the DP-S1 comes with a ridged, leather-like back that feels nicer in the hand. It also has a larger volume control, but the aesthetic differences end there, which is something to consider before paying the extra $70.

The DP-S1 is a small player that's a compact alternative to Onkyo's first digital audio player, the DP-X1.

Despite its miniature stature, the DP-S1 punches above its weight in terms of sound quality, offering smooth, consistent and neutral playback.

It contains the same twin digital-to-analog converter set-up as the XDP-30R, which is able to process files up to 32-bit/192kHz.

The DP-S1 is a hair louder than its Pioneer cousin, being able to drive headphones to a similar loudness at a lower volume setting. Their sound profiles are largely similar ... with good detail and response.

TECH SPECS PRICE: $699 SUPPORTED FORMATS: DSD , DSD-IFF, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, MP3, and AAC lossless formats up to 192 kHz/32-bit WEIGHT: 130g RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 3/5 PERFORMANCE: 3/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

The same twin-amp set-up of its bigger brother, the DP-X1, is squeezed into a smaller body, giving the DP-S1 a similar oomph in a more mobile package.

These amps are capable of driving headphones within 16 - 600 ohms, which runs the gamut of most audiophile favourites, save for the most demanding of headphones.

And, like the XDP-30R, the DP-S1 comes with three audio filters: sharp, slow and short, which adjust the tonality of audio playback in subtly different ways.

Turning it to sharp heightens the liveliness of the player, giving songs a quicker attack and a less rounded tone. Slow and short give songs subtly different degrees of a more laid-back feel, suitable for orchestral or ambient music.

It will also support the latest MQA audio format, which will be pushed out in a future firmware update.

The player's battery life is also within the 8hr to 10hr range.

Both players also come with 16GB of internal storage and two microSD card slots that support up to 256GB of storage.

•Verdict: Onkyo's DP-S1 is a more expensive variant of the Pioneer XDP-30R, for a nicer-looking package and slightly louder sound quality.