Small and compact, easy to use on the go

Pioneer's audio expertise is famed for hi-fi and car set-ups, but its mobile-listening offerings are a little-known secret, save for those within audiophile circles.

Its latest player, the XDP-30R, isn't just targeting audiophiles. The player's small, compact body stands out in a market full of large, bulky players.

It's easy to use while on the go, instead of being portable only in the sense that you can take it from point A to point B in a bag but not use it comfortably while walking about.

The XDP-30R fits snugly in one hand. But its small size also means a smaller touchscreen, which takes up less than half of the player's front surface area.

It has two headphone jacks - one for regular 3.5mm headphones, and a smaller 2.5mm one for balanced headphones.

A high-gain mode lets it drive power-hungry headphones, which is necessary if you plan on using it as an alternative to a home audio set-up. While it doesn't replace a dedicated desktop, it is an acceptable compromise and alternative on account of its mobility and portability.

The XDP-30R offers a quick and responsive experience in terms of selecting and processing songs. There is a slight lag while selecting songs, particularly higher-encoded files, but it is overall responsive.

  • TECH SPECS

    PRICE: $629

    SUPPORTED FORMATS: DSD , DSD-IFF, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, MP3, and AAC lossless formats up to 192 kHz/32-bit

    WEIGHT: 120g

    RATING

    FEATURES: 4/5

    DESIGN: 3/5

    PERFORMANCE: 3/5

    VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

    OVERALL: 4/5

Interestingly, the XDP-30R will also support the new MQA audio format in the latest firmware update.

Despite it being such a portable package, the player is capable of a wide and clear soundstage. It can come across as a bit neutral and lacking in liveliness, but that is mitigated somewhat by using the filter options to tweak the sound profile.

The player comes pre-loaded with three high-resolution audio streaming apps: tunein, Deezer and Tidal. These should be adequate for most users' needs but having more options would not hurt.

Battery life is decent, lasting from 8hr to 10 hr.

Given that I got the best listening results using high-gain mode and with volume at 80 per cent near maximum, expect battery life to generally fall around the 8hr mark using these parameters.

Lester Hio

•Verdict: The XDP-30R is a good option for those looking for a truly portable high-res digital audio player. Its size and quality make it a better option for listening to music on the go, compared with bigger or bulkier players in the market.

