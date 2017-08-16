Return of the music player

When Apple discontinued its iPod Shuffle and Nano MP3 players last month, many saw it as the final nail in the coffin for portable music devices.

In the era of smartphones and streaming services like Spotify, the thinking was that no one would ever need a device dedicated to playing music files.

Yet, as mass-market digital audio players like the iPod faded away, a new breed of high-end music players has started to catch on.

Audio brands such as Onkyo and FiiO continue to churn out new devices at a quick pace, refreshing their player line-ups and releasing new models.

Among the latest digital audio players to be released in Singapore are the flagship FiiO X7 Mark II, the ultra-portable Pioneer XDP-30R and the Onkyo DP-S1.

A spokesman for audio electronics company ConnectIT said it has seen a 20 per cent increase in sales of such players from last year.

But why would anyone still want one in 2017?

Audiophiles say the quality of streaming music simply cannot match the high-fidelity sound they can get from high-end music players. They compare high-resolution audio to 4K video, with richer sound quality and more detail.

Others note that the dedicated players save them from draining their phone batteries and provide a cost-effective way of listening to music that is normally best enjoyed through home hi-fi systems running into thousands of dollars.

Those picking up the hobby today can start by spending as little as $500, pairing a budget player from Chinese brands such as Cayin or Lotoo with entry-level audiophile headphones from Audio-Technica.

Said teacher Joshua Loke, 28, who listens to music on an Onkyo player: "You can get some seriously good stuff at around $500. Getting into the hobby is not expensive. But getting serious about it will be."

SEE DIGITAL