Razer Thresher wireless headset offers good audio

You'd think that using wireless headphones would result in less cable clutter. But that is not the case with the Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset.

Designed for game consoles, this premium wireless headset comes with a separate audio hub that houses its USB and optical audio ports. There is also a plastic stand for the headset that fits securely over the hub. It keeps things neat and minimises its footprint.

But I still had to make space around my console to accommodate the audio hub. And it comes with three cables: an optical cable and a USB cable between the hub and the console, as well as a USB charging cable for the headset.

The headset itself communicates with the hub via a 2.4GHz wireless connection. A scroll wheel at the right ear cup controls audio volume while a scroll wheel on the left controls the microphone's volume. This microphone retracts into the left ear cup when not in use.

My headset is the Sony PlayStation 4 edition and is thus appropriately dressed with blue accents and glowing blue Razer logos. They are green in the Xbox One version. It also works with any PC.

I was initially aghast when I found out the Thresher cost $419, which is almost as much as the Sony PlayStation 4 console ($449). But I was mollified after putting it on. Its headband stretches to fit the head without any manual adjustment, while the plush and large leatherette ear cups remain comfortable even after hours of usage. For a gaming headset, the audio quality is very good. It sounds balanced, though it could probably do with a bit more bass. The ear cups provide excellent noise isolation.

Enabling the 7.1 Dolby Surround sound makes games seem more immersive, as you can hear where in-game enemies are located from their shouts and footsteps. Even listening to music feels different, with good separation between the left and right audio channels.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $419 FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 12Hz - 28kHz DRIVERS: 50mm WEIGHT: 408g

RATING

FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 2/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Despite the wireless connection, I did not notice any lag. Occasionally, the headset would disconnect from the hub, but I was very satisfied with its range, which, according to Razer, is around 12m.

It has decent battery life - I used it for three separate gaming sessions lasting a few hours each before I had to charge it.

A potential issue for gamers: You cannot hear your own voice from the headset while using the microphone. In other words, you would probably not realise you are screaming into the microphone.

The other major drawback is that there is no 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth support. It is a shame as I can see myself using it to listen to music from a phone.

• Verdict: Comfort and excellent audio performance justify this wireless gaming headset's premium price.