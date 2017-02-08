Move about freely with Logitech's wireless headset

No more saying "brb bio break" during a multiplayer gaming session and rushing to the bathroom, only to get yanked back when your headphone cable gets caught on the table in your haste - Logitech's G533 wireless gaming headphone is wireless audio done right, with solid connectivity and sound quality.

Stick the USB dongle into your computer and it creates a reliable wireless connection to the headset within a range of up to 15m.

Because it's not Bluetooth, which generally has a tendency to get blocked off through walls, the wireless connection on these is phenomenal. Connectivity is via a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless connection, which has a wider range.

I was able to walk from my bedroom to my kitchen for a drink, a stroll which sees several right-angle turns and walls in the way, without losing connectivity. Being able to continue hearing my Left 4 Dead 2 team-mates bantering while waiting for the map to load was a bonus.

I found myself reaching up to take the headphones off when heading off for a quick break from sheer force of habit, only to remember that now I didn't have to. Once I got used to this feeling of liberation, I started resenting the other wired headphones I own.

Logitech backs the ease of use of the G533 with excellent gaming sound quality. Heeding gamers' need to emphasise bass over all else, the G533 rocks the lower notes well, and sacrifices clarity in the treble for the sake of a warmer, fuller sound. Explosions are loud and punchy, gunfire is fierce and pronounced, and spells slung about are flashy and clear.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $229 FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 20Hz - 20kHz DRIVERS: 40mm

RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5]

There is a good balance between sound effects, background music and voice chat, with none of them really muddying up each other when the action gets thick.

The in-built surround-sound virtualisation heightens in-game immersion, while giving gamers additional help in multiplayer shooter games, as you can tell which direction your enemies are attacking from.

Because the headset is cable- free, all the fancy controls are located on the left earcup, such as a volume control knob and foldable mic that hugs the curve of the earcup.

While the mic comes with a pop filter to reduce ambient noise, I found it didn't work as effectively as I would like it to, as a nearby fan still caused occasional interference.

But my voice came through loud and clear, even though the quality was a bit unnatural and robotic, with a slight tinny quality to it.

There is also a single remappable button on the left earcup, which is set by default to mute the mic when pressed. But since the mic mutes automatically when folded back into the earcup, this button can be remapped to something more useful using the downloadable Logitech Gaming Software.

I was initially a little concerned about the G533's mesh earcups, especially in Singapore's humidity, fearing that they may absorb sweat. But they did a good job of wicking moisture away, and are also removable so users can wash them if they get too grimy.

I found them a little rough and scratchy at first but got used to them over time.

The over-ear design cups the ears snugly and provides a good amount of isolation. It's a good mix between isolation and breathability, which helps alleviate fatigue over long hours of wear.

• Verdict: The Logitech G533 is wireless headphones done right, with impressive range and strong connectivity on top of stellar comfort and audio quality.