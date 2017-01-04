Light, comfortable, clear and balanced

German audio-firm Beyerdynamic's latest update to its premium consumer earphone series, the iDX 200 iE, is everything a discerning listener would want in a pair of earphones.

They are light, comfortable and have some of the clearest, most balanced sound profiles of earphones in the market.

These $300 earphones may cost a pretty penny, but their build and sound quality go a long way in justifying their price.

They may look very plain, with earphone casings in a simple silver finish which might pass off as plastic. But the casing is made of a premium titanium alloy, giving the earphones remarkable resilience while still being surprisingly light and comfortable.

It also means they get cold when left in an air-conditioned office, which I found out the hard way when my earholes got a brief, chill shock when I put them on.

The earphones' bullet-styled shape provides a good level of sound isolation, sealing in the incredibly detailed and lush soundscape they offer.

They provide excellent spaciousness and clarity which will please most listeners who demand accurate audio reproduction.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $300 FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 10Hz - 27kHz WEIGHT: 113g

RATING FEATURES: 4/5 DESIGN: 5/5 PERFORMANCE: 5/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 5/5

These are, however, definitely not meant for bassheads.

The earphones have a clear, balanced profile, with a sweet mix of low-end rumble and body with detailed mids. They also have very crisp highs, which shine in songs with female vocals or strings and wood instruments.

But I noticed the upper pitch could be harsh with certain mixes. On Swedish electro-pop Sally Shapiro's Don't Be Afraid, for example, the initial cymbals and snares came in in a very pronounced manner before settling in with the bass.

Their low impedance also means I was able to get good playback quality using portable music players, such as my iPod Touch and even my Nexus 6P.

The iDX 200 iE has a very robust build quality, from its earbuds to its flat, tangle-free wires, and three- way in-line mic.

You get two extendable cables - a 40cm one and a 90cm version - which are useful for outdoor and home use.

•Verdict: Undoubtedly, the iDX 200 is a pricey set of earphones, but it shines across a variety of genres.