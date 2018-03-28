In headphone heaven

Seth Yong may be only 13, but the Secondary 2 student can expound the differences between closed-and open-back headphones, and how different electrostatic headphones sound from conventional ones.

He was one of more than 2,000 attendees at headphone audio convention CanJam Singapore, held at Pan Pacific Singapore hotel in Marina Square over the weekend.

"I wanted a pair of headphones for music and gaming, but ended up looking for music players and amplifiers," said Seth, who attended CanJam with his father, marine surveyor Shaun Yong, 47.

CanJam started out as a hobbyist convention in the United States in 2006 and came to Singapore in 2016.

Exhibitors and organisers here say they are seeing more audio fanatics at CanJam Singapore, signalling a revival of interest in high-quality music and equipment.

Mr Ethan Opolion, a producer at CanJam Global who organises the convention across the world, said: "Each event here has grown 20 per cent year on year in terms of exhibitors and attendees. This year, we completely sold out our exhibitor space in Singapore."

The annual convention is also held in other parts of the world, such as New York, London and Shanghai.

Conventions like these give us the chance to try new things, like demo sets that you read about but can't find in stores here. POLYTECHNIC STUDENT DAMIAN LIM, on CanJam Singapore

This year's CanJam saw 77 exhibitors taking over 15,000 sq ft of convention space at the Pan Pacific Singapore, with representation from big, well-known brands such as Sennheiser, Klipsch and Beyerdynamic alongside niche but cult favourites such as V-moda, Focal and HiFiMan.

The two-day ticketed event cost $21 a day for entry.

The convention differs from other audio conventions, which may include hi-fi set-ups involving speakers, with its focus purely on headphones and personal listening, or what fans dub "head-fi".

It gives headphone enthusiasts here a convenient location to try out - or "audition", in the hobbyist parlance - equipment they might not have easy access to.

For example, local attendees were able to try out some of the world's most expensive headphones and audio set-ups, such as the $11,888 HiFiMan Shangri-La Jr headphone system and the $5,699 Focal Utopia headphones.

But equally out in full force were more budget-friendly brands with gear at a lower price point but excellent sound quality, such as Chinese brands 1More and FiiO.

Besides high-end equipment, CanJam attendees were also able to play with equipment from countries such as Serbia and Poland, which have just started making their presence felt in Singapore.

Mr Lukasz Feliks, from the family-run Feliks Audio in Poland, said he noticed a lot of interest from Singapore customers for desktop amplifiers.

"I think customers who want the best sound, but can't have a speaker set-up because they live in apartments, will look towards headphones and desktop set-ups," he said.

CanJam was also an opportunity for audiophiles to interact with employees from their favourite headphone companies, such as designers and engineers, to find out what goes into the making of their favourite products.

Attendees were able to speak to one of German brand Sennheiser's top audio engineers, Mr Axel Grell, who attended CanJam Singapore for the first time this year, and to quiz him on the design and engineering decisions behind the headphones he has worked on.

"It's an important meeting of people and music lovers," he said.

For the attendees who turned up over the two days, music is not a hobby - it is a lifestyle.

CanJam is the sacred hall where they sit, hushed, plugged in and tuned out, eyes half-closed in rapt concentration as they move from one pair of headphones to another in a never-ending quest for audio perfection.

Polytechnic student Damian Lim, 17, said getting into the audiophile hobby has never been easier as there is a wealth of affordable, value-for-money headphones to purchase, as well as shops and events that give him a taste of higher-end equipment.

"Conventions like these give us the chance to try new things, like demo sets that you read about but can't find in stores here," he added.

Hear these out





1 HIFIMAN SHANGRI-LA JR, $11,888

The appropriately named Shangri-La, from Chinese cult brand HiFiMan, is a top-of-the-line electrostatic headphone system - comprising headphones and a tube amplifier - which costs the equivalent of a second-hand car at $80,000.

CanJam attendees were able to audition the more affordable Shangri-La Jr. The entire Shangri-La Jr set-up comprises a pair of headphones with a thin electromagnetically charged film and a tube amplifier with four tubes to power the headphones.

2 ECHOBOX EXPLORER DIGITAL AUDIO PLAYER, $799

Echobox's digital audio player looks and feels exactly like a hip flask and stands out with its unique casing, crafted from wood such as maple and mahogany. What looks like a flask cap serves as the player's volume knob, which turns with satisfying solidity.

The Explorer's chassis curves inwards, moulding it to the palm of the hand, making it extremely comfortable to hold.

It runs on Android 6.0 and comes with 64GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card slot that accepts external storage of up to 256GB.

The player is powered by a 300mW amp circuit and supports high-resolution music files of up to 24-Bit/192kHz.

3 BEYERDYNAMIC AMIRON WIRELESS, PRICE TO BE ANNOUNCED

CanJam offered attendees a sneak peek at the yet-to-be released Amiron Wireless, which cuts the cord from Beyerdynamic's Amiron Home headphones. This lets users connect to the headphones wirelessly through Bluetooth.

The Amiron Wireless uses the company's proprietary Tesla drivers, which allow for a wide range of audio frequencies so that lower notes feel fuller and higher notes sparkle with greater clarity.