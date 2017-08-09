7 little Bluetooth speakers

X-Mini Bluetooth Speakers

PRICE: From $39.90 to $569.90

AVAILABLE FROM: www.x-mini.com; Best Denki, Courts, Challenger, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Popular

Local audio firm Xmi launched a new line of portable Bluetooth speakers this year to coincide with its 10th birthday, with seven products ranging from the ultra- portable to sleek, modern reinterpretations.

The cheapest and smallest X-Mini Click 2 (above) fits snugly in a pocket, weighing only 85g. It's good for about 6hr of music playback via Bluetooth.

The Xoundbar is longer and bulkier. Customised stereo tweeters are specially designed to squeeze into its slim frame so that sound quality is not compromised.

The Kai X series, in three sizes, harks back to Xmi's original capsule-shaped speakers of a decade ago.

The Supa offers vintage nostalgia, an old-school jukebox system with front grilles and metal body.

Finally, the Infiniti. The 60cm-tall cylinder can run for 4hr on a single charge, and comes with four speakers on top for 360-degree sound, and a subwoofer on the base for pleasing bass tones.