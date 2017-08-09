30,000 songs to sing to

Popsical

PRICE: From $249

AVAILABLE FROM: popsical.com

The Popsical box is essentially a streaming device that connects a TV set and a smartphone to a music-video library that streams the karaoke video of your choice to the TV set.

It connects to the Internet either via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable, and connects to a television set through an HDMI cable.

Users then connect to the Popsical box on their smartphones through the Popsical app, which they use to select the songs they want to sing to.

The music library contains more than 30,000 songs, and you can find songs in more than eight languages, including English, Mandarin, Malay, Tamil, Hindi and Thai.

Latest hits and current tunes are constantly being added to the ever-growing Popsical library.

A basic account gives users a variety of songs to sing to, through lyrics that flash on a simple screen. A premium account, which costs $9.90 per month, gives users access to official music videos.

Those who are throwing a one-day party can pay $3.99 for 24-hour premium access.

Lester Hio