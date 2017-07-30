Apple removes apps from China store that help Internet users evade censorship

HONG KONG (NYTIMES) - China appears to have received help Saturday (July 29) from an unlikely source in its fight against tools that help users evade its Great Firewall of Internet censorship: Apple.

Software made by foreign companies to help users skirt the country's system of Internet filters has vanished from Apple's app store on the mainland.

One company, ExpressVPN, posted a letter it had received from Apple saying that its app had been taken down "because it includes content that is illegal in China".

A search Saturday showed that a number of the most popular foreign virtual-private networks, also known as VPNs, which give users access to the unfiltered Internet in China, were no longer accessible on the company's app store there.

Sunday Yokubaitis, president of Golden Frog, a company that makes privacy and security software including VyprVPN, said its software, too, had been taken down from the app store.

"We gladly filed an amicus brief in support of Apple in their backdoor encryption battle with the FBI," he said, "so we are extremely disappointed that Apple has bowed to pressure from China to remove VPN apps without citing any Chinese law or regulation that makes VPN illegal."

He added: "We view access to Internet in China as a human rights issue, and I would expect Apple to value human rights over profits."

In a statement, Apple noted that the Chinese government announced this year that all developers offering VPNs needed to obtain a government licence.

"We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations," the company said. "These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business."

The removals signal a new push by China to control the Internet. In the past, the Great Firewall has used technology to disrupt VPNs, and Beijing has shut down Chinese VPNs and even aimed a huge cyber attack at a well-known foreign site hosting code that circumvented the filters.

But they also mark the first time China has successfully used its influence with a major foreign tech platform, like Apple, to push back against the software makers.