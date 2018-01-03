A new home for ST Tech

The Straits Times Digital is now called The Straits Times Tech (ST Tech) and will be making Life its home every Wednesday from today.

This section started life as Computer Times more than 20 years ago. It was renamed Digital Life in 2004, as consumer interests veered away from computers to devices such as PDAs and MP3 players.

In 2015, Digital Life moved from being a tabloid-sized pull-out to become part of the Home section, and was renamed Digital.

The latest name, ST Tech, reflects the broader interests of the modern tech-savvy consumer and the stories will continue to inform readers about the latest tech happenings.

The annual awards to recognise the best gadgets and games of the year has been renamed The Straits Times Tech Awards.

With phablets becoming the norm, we have omitted that category, but added a new one: Mid-range Smartphone. There are a total of 18 categories, encompassing a broad swathe of tech from local games to wireless routers.

Like previous years, The Straits Times will pick the winners for the Editor's Choice awards, while readers will decide the Readers' Choice awards by voting online.

Casting votes for your favourite tech products also lets you stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth a total of more than $30,000. Voting closes on Jan 31 at 11.59pm.

So, start voting now at at str.sg/techawards2018

Best Smartphone

Apple iPhone X

Apple marked the 10th anniversary of its first smartphone with an innovative design for the iPhone X. The home button has been replaced with swipe gestures and facial recognition, while the LCD screen has been upgraded to an edge-to-edge Oled display.

Google Pixel 2 XL

This represents the firm’s best innovations in machine learning, AI and software. Its excellent camera and deep integration with Google services make it arguably the ideal Android device for Google fans.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro ticks the boxes expected of a flagship smartphone, including dual cameras, near-bezel-less Oled screen and ample internal storage. A neural processing chip helps the Mate 10 Pro optimise itself to fit the user’s behaviour.

LG V30+

This is one of the few flagship phones last year to retain the headphone jack. Its audio credentials are enhanced by a hi-fi quad digital-to-audio converter that works well with high-end headphones. It has wireless charging and an 18:9 Oled screen among its premium features.

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung’s best smartphone of the year, the Note8 offers a large, beautiful Oled screen that stretches from edge to edge, complementing split-screen apps and offering sufficient canvas for users to scribble notes with its S Pen stylus.

Best Mid-range Smartphone

Huawei nova 2i

With its minimal bezel, the Huawei nova 2i resembles flagship phones that cost more than twice the price. It even trumps more expensive models by having four cameras for depth-of-field effects in photos.

Motorola moto X4

The moto X4 has a premium feel with its glass-and-metal build. Its display is crisp and colourful. More importantly, its near-stock Android software runs smoothly and responsively.

Samsung Galaxy J7+

The Galaxy J7+ puts high-end features such as a bright Amoled screen and dual cameras into a less-trendy chassis that looks decidedly mid-tier because of its bezels and micro-USB (not Type-C) charging port.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

Its excellent battery life and smooth performance are reasons why the Xperia XA1 Plus is in the running, despite its chunky bezel and dated design. Its 23-megapixel camera also impresses for a mid-range phone.

Xiaomi Mi A1

Boasting features such as dual cameras and a unibody aluminium body, the Mi A1 offers excellent value for money. Its stock Android software provides a clean, bloatware-free user experience.

Best Smartphone Camera

Apple iPhone X

Its wide-angle and telephoto dual camera combination is the ST Tech team’s favourite camera for taking shots of landscape on a bright sunny day. It also takes good portraits with a natural bokeh effect.

Google Pixel 2 XL

The software wizards at Google made such an excellent camera app with HDR+ that it has been ported (unofficially) to other Android phones. The same software magic is responsible for the Pixel 2 XL taking very decent, if exaggerated portraits, despite not having dual cameras.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

This has an excellent dual-camera system that takes photos with accurate colours and a good dynamic range. For selfies, its beautification settings may be too extreme for some, but perfect for others.

LG V30+

This is ST Tech’s pick for taking photos at night. It is able to shoot a sharp image under a dark night sky while accurately rendering the colours of light sources. Its wide-angle front camera is the best among the phones here for taking group selfie photos.

Samsung Galaxy Note8

An all-rounder in our camera tests, the Note8 takes vivid colourful photos that stand out while still looking natural. It excels in taking selfies and portraits. Its Live Focus feature lets users adjust the level of background blur while the subject is in sharp focus.

Best Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Triton 700

The Triton is probably Acer's best gaming laptop to date. This slim, Nvidia Max-Q notebook looks cool and flashy. Its low-profile mechanical keyboard also works better than expected.

Aftershock Prime 15

Aftershock's gaming laptops arguably offer the best bang for the buck. Its latest Prime 15 slim gaming laptop is no different. This capable performer undercuts rivals by a significant amount.

Aorus X9

This makes an excellent first impression with an intricately designed exterior. Aorus tops this by fitting two high-end graphics chip inside a slim chassis.

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

This is the second Nvidia Max-Q notebook. More impressive than its high-end graphics chip is a unique cooling system where a panel at the base of the laptop opens to suck in cool air.

MSI GE63VR 7RE Raider

The MSI Raider gets it right with gaming niceties such as a high-refresh rate display and solid performance. Its colourful keyboard LEDs are the icing on the cake.

Best Ultrabook

Asus ZenBook 13 UX331

The eye-catching ZenBook 13 wows with its sleek design. But its best feature is the dedicated graphics chip inside a lightweight chassis that gives it a performance edge over rivals.

Dell XPS 13 (2017)

Dell continues to refine the design of its premium, near-bezel-less XPS 13 ultrabook. The latest model gets a new quad-core processor for better performance. Its battery life remains excellent.

HP Spectre 13 (2017)

Last year's Spectre 13 is as skinny as the previous model, despite the addition of a touchscreen. The keyboard is more comfortable to use while performance is boosted by hardware upgrades.

LG gram 14

Thanks to its magnesium alloy chassis, the LG gram 14 is the lightest ultrabook here. Somehow, LG also manages to squeeze in a sizeable battery, making it the perfect portable notebook.

Razer Blade Stealth

The Blade Stealth oozes style with its all-black body and fancy, multi-coloured keyboard. A hot feature, though, is its lush and vibrant, high-resolution display.

Best Hybrid Laptop

Asus ZenBook Flip S

Touted as the thinnest convertible of its size, the Flip S works well as either a tablet or a laptop. Its sleek chassis is surprisingly solid. But the bundled stylus could be better.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Dell brings its award-winning XPS 13 ultrabook design to the 2-in-1 form factor with this new hybrid laptop. It is complemented by an excellent stylus and a sharp display.

HP Spectre x360

Its built-in privacy screen makes the Spectre x360 suitable for both work and play. Its tactile keyboard and good selection of ports are the other highlights.

Lenovo Yoga 720

The Yoga 720 is a superb computer for multimedia work, thanks to excellent speakers and a crisp, high-resolution display. Its Wacom-based stylus also manages to replicate the feel of actual pen and paper.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)

Microsoft's 2-in-1 hybrid gets a processor upgrade, but it is the optional stylus that impressed us most. Battery life is also much improved over its predecessor.

Best Compact Camera

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

The G1 X Mark III features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor with a 24-72mm lens and built-in electronic viewfinder. It is a great compact camera to take along on your travels.

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Despite its lightweight, pocket-sized body, the G9 X Mark II packs plenty of punch with its 20.1-megapixel one-inch image sensor and 3x optical zoom lens.

Casio TR mini

This 10.5-megapixel selfie camera looks like a cosmetic compact. Flip open its cover and a 21mm lens surrounded by a ring-shaped eight-LED flash faces you. Take a selfie easily with its 2.5-inch touchscreen.

Fujifilm X100F

With its rangefinder-like styling, 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor, fixed 35mm f/2.0 fast lens and hybrid viewfinder, the X100F is the street photographer's dream camera.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV

A giant of a camera compared with the other finalists here, the 20.1-megapixel RX10 IV has a whopping 24-600mm lens that allows users to photograph landscapes and close-up shots easily.

Best Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm GFX 50s

This is a medium-format mirrorless camera with a 51.4-megapixel image sensor that is about 1.7 times bigger than a full-frame one. If you need to deliver gigantic printouts, the GFX 50s is your camera.

Leica CL

The Leica CL features a traditional rangefinder design, but comes with the latest technology, including a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor, Maestro II image processor and built-in electronic viewfinder.

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5

Coined as the ultimate videographer's camera, the 20-megapixel GH5 can capture 4K videos at both 400Mbps bitrate and 4:2:2 chroma 10-bit sub-sampling, direct to an SD card.

Sony α7R III

Featuring a 42.4-megapixel full-frame image sensor and 10 frames per second shooting speed, the Sony a7R III hits the sweet spot between high image resolution and fast shooting speed.

Sony α9

Targeted at action and sports photographers, the 24.2-megapixel full-frame a9 can shoot at an amazing speed of 20 frames per second and packs a whopping 693 phase-detection autofocusing points.

Best DSLR Camera

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

This 26.2-megapixel APS-C DSLR camera boasts 45 autofocus points and includes Canon's much-touted Dual Pixel AF technology, which allows quick autofocusing in the Live View mode for both image capture and video recording.

Canon EOS 77D

With a modest price tag of $1,249 (body only), the 24.2-megapixel 77D is targeted at shutterbugs looking to upgrade from their compact cameras to a mid-range DSLR camera.

Nikon D850

Its swift operation, high-speed shooting of nine frames per second, accurate autofocusing and excellent image quality make the 45.7-megapixel full-frame D850 worthy of Nikon's centennial year.

Nikon D7500

The 20.9-megapixel D7500 is a great mid-range DSLR camera with its combination of a fast shooting speed of eight frames per second, lightweight body, responsive performance and top image quality.

Pentax KP

With the KP, Pentax has managed to make a DSLR camera the size of a mirrorless camera. Yet, it packs a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and a weather-resistant magnesium-alloy body.

Best Smart TV

LG Signature W7 Oled TV

LG's flagship Oled TV is so thin that it can almost pass off as a picture frame when mounted on the wall. Its soundbar is impressive too - its speakers emerge, literally, when turned on.

Panasonic TH-65EZ1000S Oled TV

Tuned by Hollywood experts to display the most accurate colours, Panasonic's latest flagship Oled TV offers superb picture quality. Its design may not be as flashy as its rivals, but its price tag is lower.

Philips 901F Oled TV

Philips' first Oled TV delivers excellent picture quality and good motion handling at a reasonable price. Its Ambilight feature uses rear LEDs to further enhance the viewing experience.

Samsung Q9F Qled TV

Samsung's top TV set pushes the limits of LCD technology with the use of quantum dots to produce vibrant, ultra-bright images. Its metal frame looks better than last year's model. Even the remote control gets a makeover.

Sony Bravia A1 Oled TV

Sony's first 4K Oled TV makes a bold visual statement - an all-screen slab propped up by an easel stand. Its lack of speaker grilles is possible as the entire TV vibrates to produce sound.

Best Wireless Router

Google Wifi

This aced our performance test, but its intuitive mobile app is its stand-out feature. It is easy to use and manage, especially for those with multiple Wi-Fi networks.

Linksys Velop

Its extra wireless band gives the Linksys Velop an edge over the competition. Its tower design has a small footprint and allows the internal antennas to be placed vertically for better Wi-Fi performance.

Netgear Orbi mini

Netgear Orbi was the first mesh router to launch here in 2016. The firm followed up with the Orbi mini, which was cheaper and had most of the features of the original.

Samsung Connect Home Pro

For those interested in home automation, the Connect Home Pro is the best all-in-one solution. It is the only mesh router to have a built-in smart home hub.

TP-Link Deco M5

The user-friendly Deco M5 offers excellent value compared with its rivals. Performance is decent and the Trend Micro anti-malware software is a useful extra.

Best Game

Destiny 2

Developer Bungie hit the reset button with Destiny 2 and it worked. The sequel, at launch, had a beefier campaign and a less-random loot system, as well as other quality-of-life improvements.

Forza Motorsport 7

This game makes a strong case for being the best racing game so far. Cars look stunning and feel great to drive while race tracks are realistic with its dynamic weather system.

Horizon Zero Dawn

It is not often that a new game franchise starts off as well as Horizon Zero Dawn did. And it is all thanks to sassy protagonist Aloy, who stars in a thrilling sci-fi story set in a beautiful, open world.

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Ignore its technical flaws and the game is a meaty, sci-fi game for RPG fans to sink their teeth into. It is one of the few games where your choices actually make a difference.

Nier: Automata

Shifting between genres before returning to its action RPG roots, this game defies categorisation. Its story is philosophical and compelling at the same time and its soundtrack is great.

Persona 5

Few games capture what it is like to be a high-school student as perfectly as Persona 5. Its lovable cast of underdogs, who are fighting against the injustice of a corrupt society, will stay in our hearts long after completion of the game.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

A free-for-all survival game that is easy to understand, but thrilling in action, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is the breakout game of the year, with millions of players addicted to its emergent gameplay.

Super Mario Odyssey

A trip down nostalgia lane, the latest instalment adds new twists to keep the series fresh and exciting. Old characters return while new ones add to the Mario universe.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

A Zelda game like no other, this take on open-world exploration brims with possibilities. Do what you want, at your own pace, with your own solutions. It is our top reason to buy the Nintendo Switch console.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Absurd and intense at times, Wolfenstein II is at its best when it embraces its B-movie roots and when you pump up its pulsating heavy-metal soundtrack.

Best Local Game

Cat Quest

A lovable, pun-filled tribute to classic games such as Skyrim and Final Fantasy, Cat Quest is as adorable as its cute feline lead. Its conventional gameplay feels familiar and is addictive.

Chef Wars

A treat for foodies, Chef Wars not only satiates fantasies of being in a competitive cook-off, but is also a fount of useful culinary tips and trivia.

Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?!

A compelling story with tongue-in-cheek humour sets this game apart from other resource management titles that test gamers' ability to stay cool under pressure.

Sairento VR

Hack and slash gameplay becomes literal with Sairento VR, which lets you flail around slicing enemies in virtual reality. Its smooth and intuitive controls make it easy for anyone to be a cyber-ninja.

Stifled

Ambitious and innovative, this horror exploration game uses audio to good effect. Not for the faint of heart, especially when paired with a virtual-reality headset.

Best In-Ear Headphones

1More Quad Driver In-Ear

These compact in-ears pack four drivers, giving them the ability to faithfully reproduce a wide range of sounds. They also beat other multi-driver earphones that cost double its price.

Audiofly AF100

Australian brand Audiofly flies under the radar here, but it produces studio-quality in-ears at pocket-friendly prices. The AF100 makes the cut because of its balanced, precise sound quality and tough build. It adds a good amount of detail in the vocals and mid-range.

Beyerdynamic Xelento

Remote These are the most expensive earphones on this list, but have the most premium feel and sound. Beyerdynamic has made a pair of earphones that sound like headphones, with an expansive soundscape and crystal-clear tones.

Fender CXA1

These in-ear monitors bring high-end studio earphone quality to the masses. They isolate outside noise effectively and reproduce audio clearly, with an emphasis on the mids that are perfect for most genres of music, from rock to pop.

Westone UM Pro 10

The latest version of the UM Pro 10 will appeal to fans of female vocalists, classical music and jazz, with its smooth and refined mid-range, delicate soundscape, great instrument separation, clarity and balanced sound.

Best Over-Ear Headphones

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H4

The BeoPlay H4 strikes a good balance between looks and sound on a budget. Not only is it a classy-looking package, but it is also capable of pumping out powerful bass and presenting fun, warm sounds that will endear it to a wide range of music genres.

Beyerdynamic Aventho Wireless

Lightweight and portable, the Aventho Wireless is a great choice to head out and about with. With a detailed sound signature and chic industrial look, these headphones win in both the sound and looks department.

Bowers & Wilkins PX

The PX packs active noise-cancellation with a full-bodied warmness that adds plenty of oomph to tracks, without sacrificing treble performance. Its minimalist design, with chamfered aluminium hinges that expose a single nylon braided cable, oozes style and luxury.

Sony WH-1000x M2

Sony's premium headphones have some of the best active noise-cancellation capabilities in the market today, and the WH-1000x M2 marries that with top-notch sound for a phenomenal listening experience - like being stuck in a bubble of music.

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless

With a warm and punchy sound signature, these headphones are great fun and add a lot of character and life to all kinds of music tracks.

Best Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit claims this is the world's slimmest wrist-based continuous heart-rate tracking device. It also looks more like a bracelet than a fitness tracker with its stainless steel sides.

Garmin vivosport

This full-featured GPS fitness tracker monitors the user's steps, distance covered, flights of stairs climbed, heart rate and stress level. It also tracks running activity and maximum oxygen consumption.

Garmin vivosmart 3

The vivosmart 3 is a lightweight and water-resistant (to a depth of 50m) fitness tracker that is smart enough to track the user's weight training sessions, apart from the usual steps taken, heart rate and the oxygen consumption.

Samsung Gear Sport

The Samsung Gear Sport is for those undecided between a fitness tracker and smartwatch, as it gives them the best of both worlds and can track runs and even swims.

Tomtom Touch Cardio

The Touch Cardio is a sleek, affordable and no-frills fitness tracker that uses the ubiquitous micro-USB cable for charging, unlike some fitness trackers that use proprietary cables.

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3's biggest improvement over its predecessor is its faster performance and Wi-Fi speed. It is also more power efficient, making it the best Apple Watch yet.

Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20

This Android Wear smartwatch combines rugged looks with outdoor sensors. Its unique dual layer of monochrome and colour LCDs lets the user toggle between timekeeping-only and smartwatch modes.

Garmin vivoactive 3

Garmin's vivoactive 3 might look like an analogue watch, but it comes with built-in GPS and is able to track swims. It will also support the Garmin Pay contactless payment system when it is available here.

Montblanc Summit

The Summit is inspired by Montblanc's 1858 Collection of analogue timepieces. But while it looks like an analogue watch, it is an Android Wear smartwatch with an exquisite-looking curved glass surface.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

Samsung's Gear Fit2 Pro packs plenty of features, including a curved touchscreen Oled display, built-in GPS for monitoring or running activities and 50m water resistance. It can even track swims.

Most Innovative Product

Apple Face ID

Face recognition technology on smartphones used to be easily fooled by a still picture until Apple came up with Face ID. It is easy to set up, non-obtrusive and highly reliable.

Google Pixel Buds

Google is not satisfied with launching just a pair of wireless headphones. Its Pixel Buds are able to do real-time translation using Google Translate, so the user can converse with everyone when he travels.

Logitech G PowerPlay

You do not need to worry about your wireless mouse running out of battery in the middle of a gaming session when it is used with the Logitech G PowerPlay mouse mat which charges certain Logitech mice wirelessly as the user games.

Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality

As its name implies, this is a combination of augmented reality and virtual reality (VR). It uses VR-like headsets but with front-facing cameras and does not need external sensors to work.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is an innovative portable gaming console with a 6.2-inch touchscreen display that can be docked to a TV for gaming at home.