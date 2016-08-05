Fighting cancer
The idea of treating cancer with an electric field has been around for years, but it has been slow to take off because of a lack of understanding of the science behind it.
ASK Parkway Cancer Centre
ENTER YOUR QUESTION
ENTER YOUR QUESTION
ASK
- Medical Enquiry
- Nutrition in cancer care
- Cancer Support and counselling
- Other enquiries
Ask Parkway Cancer Centre a question!
Click on the dropdown menu above and pick a topic. Parkway Cancer Centre will address your questions on a case-by-case basis.
Click on the dropdown menu above and pick a topic. Parkway Cancer Centre will address your questions on a case-by-case basis.
Videos
Knowing cancer
A collection of articles provided by Parkway Cancer Centre experts