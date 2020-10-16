Hop on for the most scenic bus routes in Singapore

PUBLISHED: OCT 30, 2020

Get great views for the price of a public bus ride.

Bus 145
Heritage and cable cars

TOA PAYOH INTERCHANGE TO BUONA VISTA TERMINAL

See how many heritage buildings you can spot as the bus rumbles through Kampong Glam, as well as Chinatown, and City Hall.

LOOK UP…

...to see Sentosa's cable cars.

KEEP LOOKING UP...

...to spot the Henderson Waves Bridge, which is over 35m above ground.

Bus 117
Planes and a dam

PUNGGOL TEMPORARY INTERCHANGE TO SEMBAWANG INTERCHANGE

Be surrounded by water at the Yishun Dam. Try to spot planes in Seletar.

Bus 518
Bay and a long bridge

PASIR RIS INTERCHANGE TO ORCHARD (LOOP SERVICE)

ACROSS MARINA BAY

Ride down Singapore’s longest bridge.

Twice as nice

You’ll cross the water again on this 2.5 hour loop service ride, and see Singapore from a fresh perspective.

Get more rides

