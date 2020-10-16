Hop on for the most scenic bus routes in Singapore

TOA PAYOH INTERCHANGE TO BUONA VISTA TERMINAL
See how many heritage buildings you can spot as the bus rumbles through Kampong Glam, as well as Chinatown, and City Hall.
...to see Sentosa's cable cars.
...to spot the Henderson Waves Bridge, which is over 35m above ground.
PUNGGOL TEMPORARY INTERCHANGE TO SEMBAWANG INTERCHANGE
Be surrounded by water at the Yishun Dam. Try to spot planes in Seletar.
PASIR RIS INTERCHANGE TO ORCHARD (LOOP SERVICE)
Ride down Singapore’s longest bridge.
You’ll cross the water again on this 2.5 hour loop service ride, and see Singapore from a fresh perspective.
