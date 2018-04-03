Zero tolerance for sexual harassment

Published
1 hour ago

SportSG, SNOC and NSAs pledge joint effort to ensure a safe environment for fraternity

A safe environment, free of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour - for all members of the local sports fraternity.

That was the united stand the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), national sports agency Sport Singapore and 57 national sports associations (NSAs) took in a joint statement issued yesterday.

