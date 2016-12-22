Athletics: Yuan Chow rewrites national Under-18 1,500m record

Singapore middle-distance runner Lui Yuan Chow served further notice of his potential on Tuesday, when he broke his own national Under-18 1,500m record in Melbourne.

Representing Doncaster Athletic Club, the 17-year-old clocked 3min 55.07sec in the Vic Milers Meet 2 held at Lakeside Stadium to rewrite his old record of 3:58.62.

While it is some way off the SEA Games qualifying mark of 3:49.35, pegged at the bronze medal-winning time of the last edition, Yuan Chow has clocked the fifth-fastest 1,500m time by a Singaporean.

His time would have placed him in sixth, and the fastest Singaporean, at last year's SEA Games. The Republic's representatives in the event,Raviin Kumar (3:56.96) and Fang Jianyong (4:00.33), finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Said the Melbourne High School Year 11 student, who is also his school's cross-country captain: "It's a huge achievement for me.

"I think it has showed me that I have improved, and the result makes me feel so inspired to improve even more.

"I'm just hoping for better things to come from now onwards.

"I've been training very consistently, and I've got that drive every day to put in minutes and hours to stay consistent. That's all I'm focused on for now."

Former national running coach Ghana Segaran believes that Yuan Chow is on course to break the national mark of 3:51.59, set in 2002 by Chamkaur Singh.

Ghana said: "For his age, he's going very fast. He has the potential to go below 3:50. By 21, he should be able to get there."

Alvin Chia