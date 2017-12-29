Winter Olympics: Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to skip Pyeongchang 2018

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February, the Izvestia daily newspaper quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"There are no such plans for now", Izvestia cited Peskov as saying.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Games due to what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of doping procedures, but left the door open for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals at the Games if they can demonstrate a doping-free record.