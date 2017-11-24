Winter Olympics: Russia lose two golds from Sochi games as 4 athletes are banned for doping

Two bobsledders and two speed skaters from Russia have been banned for life from the Olympics over doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday (Nov 24) it had banned two Russian bobsledders, including double gold-winning Alexander Zubkov, and two speed skaters for life from the Olympics over doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The other athletes banned include bobsledder Olga Stulneva, as well as speed skaters Olga Fatkulina, who won silver in Sochi, and Alexander Rumyantsev.

The IOC said it had voided the athletes' results from Sochi, stripping Zubkov - now president of Russia's bobsleigh federation - and Fatkulina of their Olympic medals.

