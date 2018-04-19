Wieber files lawsuit over Nassar case

LOS ANGELES • Jordyn Wieber, a member of the 2012 "Fierce Five" Olympic gymnastics team that won gold in London, sued USA Gymnastics (USAG), the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and Michigan State University (MSU) on Tuesday, alleging the organisations share blame for sexual abuse she claims she suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar.

In the lawsuit, the 22-year-old claims she was assaulted about 10 times between 2006 and 2012 by Nassar, the MSU sports physician who also served as the women's team physician for USAG.

Wieber alleged the assaults occurred when she thought she was receiving medical treatment.

"My parents trusted USAG and Nassar to take care of me and we were betrayed by both. And now, the lack of accountability from USAG and MSU (has) caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused, and disappointed," Wieber, who also accused USAG of destroying her medical records, said.

In a statement on Tuesday, USAG did not address Wieber's lawsuit, instead saying that they were "very sorry".

Wieber is the fourth Olympic gymnast - joining Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jamie Dantzscher - to sue Olympic organisations and MSU over allegations of abuse by Nassar, who was convicted this year of 10 sexual assaults in Michigan and sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

He is also serving a 60-year sentence for federal child pornography crimes.

