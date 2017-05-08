Wheeling out the next generation of challengers

Seven-year-old Joel Liaw leading the way in yesterday's 5km introductory race in the Tri-Factor Bike & CycleRun Challenge.

The nine-category event drew 1,285 participants to Nicoll Highway.

David Strooper won the men's veterans' 49km bike race in 1hr 12min 17sec, faster than men's open winner Kalvin Khoon (1:13:05.8).

Chawaree Termtanan topped the women's open race in 1:23:30.4, finishing ahead of women's veterans' winner Damaris Carlisle (1:38:10.1).

The Tri-Factor series, in its ninth year, comprises four challenges: swimming, cycling, running and a triathlon.

The running leg will be on July 2 at East Coast Park and the triathlon is on Aug 2.