After all those Chelsea battles & Frank Lampard now retiring, I can finally admit the respect I had for him & that he was a great player!

JAMIE CARRAGHER, @Carra23, retired Liverpool great, showing belated and begrudging respect to the retiring Lampard.

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR, @FloydMayweather, retired boxing great, taunting UFC star Conor McGregor's US$2.5 million net worth. Mayweather's net worth is estimated at US$650 million.

Running away from things you find unpleasant causes suffering. But facing and challenging such situations will enrich your life. #StayMelo

CARMELO ANTHONY, NBA and New York Knicks star, tweeting after recent rumours of him about to be traded from his hometown club

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 05, 2017, with the headline 'Weekly Tweet bits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
