Warner hits ton before lunch, Renshaw makes century too

SYDNEY • David Warner joined the illustrious company of Don Bradman and Victor Trumper with a Test century before lunch as rookie partner Matthew Renshaw hit his maiden hundred against Pakistan yesterday.

Warner smashed a whirlwind 18th Test hundred off 78 balls in just 117 minutes, while 20-year-old Renshaw blossomed after claiming his century in 282 minutes in the third cricket Test in Sydney.

At the close, after winning the toss, Australia were 365 for three with Renshaw taking his score to 167 and fellow newcomer Peter Handscomb on 40 in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 121.

Warner became the first Australian since Bradman 87 years ago to make a century in the opening session of a Test, and the only batsman to achieve the feat in Australia.

Bradman made 105 in Leeds in 1930 on his way to 334, with compatriots Trumper hitting 103 in Manchester in 1902 and Charlie Macartney scoring 112 at Leeds in 1926.

Warner was finally out 20 minutes after lunch, caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed off Wahab Riaz for 113 off 95 balls with 17 fours.

"That's obviously an honour and privilege to be among the greats of the game," Warner said.

"It's great to be out there with those guys. Hopefully I can continue with that great start and positive approach."

The only other player to post a century before lunch on the first day of a Test was Pakistan's Majid Khan (108) against New Zealand in Karachi in 1976.

Warner's knock eclipsed his previous fastest century at the Sydney Cricket Ground - off 82 balls in last year's Test against the West Indies.

He has now scored 5,206 runs in 60 Tests at an average of 49.11.

With the series already secure after last week's victory in Melbourne, Australia are looking to complete a 3-0 sweep.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

AUSTRALIA V PAKISTAN

Day 2: Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 7.30am