Van Niekerk ready to be athletics' poster boy

LONDON • Wayde van Niekerk, the athlete identified by Usain Bolt as the next trailblazer for global athletics, was adamant on Wednesday that he was not afraid to take over the responsibility of being the face of his sport.

The day after Bolt lavished him with praise, the South African said that he was not intimidated by the expectations being heaped upon him before the athletics World Championships, which start in London today.

It is perfectly possible that the 25-year-old could upstage Bolt in the Jamaican's final championship by pulling off a 200m and 400m double that has not been achieved since American Michael Johnson in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1995.

Van Niekerk is also being tipped to threaten the 400m world record of 43.03sec that he took from Johnson at the Olympic Games last year, and warned at a news conference in London on Wednesday that he was "in the best shape" to deliver again.

"It's one thing someone saying I can be the next big thing," he said of Bolt's words of praise. "But it's another thing working towards that greatness.

"I'm not intimidated (by the responsibility), you can't be. This is track and field, this is a dream I need to fight for - and I need to fight for it as hard as I can."

Van Niekerk joked that he was expecting an invoice from Bolt for all the advice and encouragement the peerless sprinter had given him.

KEY RACES

USAIN BOLT

Men's 100m heats

Tomorrow, 3.20am

Men's 100m semi-finals

Sunday, 2.05am

Men's 100m final

Sunday, 4.45am

Men's 4x100m final

Aug 13, 4.50am

MO FARAH

Men's 5,000m heats

Thursday, 3.05am

Men's 5,000m final

Aug 13, 3.20am

Men's 10,000m final

Tomorrow, 4.20am

WAYDE VAN NIEKERK

Men's 200m heats

Tuesday, 1.30am

Men's 200m final

Friday, 4.52am

Men's 400m heats

Tomorrow, 5.45pm

Men's 400m final

Wednesday, 4.52am

ELAINE THOMPSON

Women's 100m heats

Tomorrow, 6.45pm

Women's 100m semi-finals

Monday, 2.10am

Women's 100m final

Monday, 4.50am

ALLYSON FELIX

Women's 400m heats

Sunday, 6.55pm

Women's 400m semi-finals

Tuesday, 3.55am

Women's 400m final

Thursday, 4.50am All Singapore times.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Jamaican said: "Wayde van Niekerk is proving he is a world star. He has broken the 400m world record, ran the fastest 300m ever, and now he's doing the 200m also. For me, he's proving that he can step up to the plate."

It left the South African responding: "All of us have a lot of respect for Usain and have gained motivation from what's he's done for track and field.

"So it's a massive honour for me to be mentioned in the light that I am right now. I need to accept it and take the responsibility.

"It's definitely a good space to be in. Good to see him supporting me as an athlete and backing me as the athlete I am becoming. It shows that I'm moving in a positive direction as an athlete."

He may not have the sparkling personality that Bolt possesses. But as he demonstrated in an assured performance in front of the world's media in the shadow of the London Stadium, he is clearly growing more comfortable in the limelight.

REUTERS