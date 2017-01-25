Usain Bolt is stripped of 2008 Olympic relay gold after team-mate Nesta Carter fails drug test

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP) - Usain Bolt has been stripped of his 2008 4x100m relay gold after team-mate Nesta Carter was caught doping.

It means he can no longer claim to have done the “triple-treble” – gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in 2008, 2012 and 2016, said Britain's Guardian.

Re-analysis of Carter’s samples from Beijing 2008 have led to a positive test for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, according to the International Olympic Committee, and he has been disqualified from the 4x100m relay event.

It means the entire team’s victory in the event has been scrubbed out and all four members lose their golds - Bolt, Carter, Asafa Powell, Michael Frater.