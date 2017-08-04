Singapore sports: Sports Hub introduces Community Run with structured training to aid in runners' goals

Once regarded as a solitary exercise, the perception of running is rapidly changing in Singapore, with running clubs and commercial coaching services sprouting up across the island.

Its popularity is unquestioned - there were more than 160 running events organised last year.

In June, the Singapore Sports Hub (SSH) joined the fray and introduced the Superfit Community Run to its daily FIT Sessions - which include activities like zumba, yoga, cardio blast and boot-camp training - as part of a revamped Experience Sports programme.

In collaboration with local fitness company Superfit, which was the master instructor and obstacle specialist for the Spartan Race Singapore, the Community Run offers a structured training plan and coaching expertise to help runners achieve their personal objectives.

For 51-year-old Kerk Kok Han, who has run marathons for the past three years, the sessions were a fresh change.

He said: " Doing this mixes up my training. It gives me an intense workout. It's not good to only do running. You also need to have speed work and tempo runs like this. It's also more encouraging when you see other people doing (the exercises) with you."

The three-year-old Experience Sports project offers free sports and fitness activities at the Sports Hub to encourage people to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

Ashiq Idris, SSH's senior manager for sports and community programming, said: "We want to keep the momentum going and create vibrancy by keeping things fresh.

"We realised there was a demand for this (structured training plan for running) and that not many people do this outside of the commercial sphere."

He added that the Community Run caters to both serious and recreational runners, even those who intend to just work out.

Participants are grouped according to their fitness levels and targets.

They undergo customised programmes involving strength and conditioning exercises.They are also educated on proper equipment and sport science.

Superfit's managing director Steffan Fung said: "Running is more than just clocking distance. It is a unique blend of one's cardiovascular endurance system, strength, stamina and cadence.

"We want to build a community here by providing good training in these areas for the masses."

Sessions are conducted twice weekly on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Other changes to the Experience Sports programme are standardised session timings and progressive levels for participants with varying skill sets.

