Mixed Martial Arts: 'Unstoppable' in the cage

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee is confident she will live up to her moniker as she bids to build on her unbeaten record at One Championship's Dynasty of Heroes event on May 26.

She is nicknamed "Unstoppable" and will seek to stretch her 7-0 winning streak when she takes on two-time muay thai world champion Istela Nunes of Brazil at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Speaking of her opponent's skill set at a media roundtable yesterday, Lee, who is of Singaporean and Korean descent, said: "She is a good striker but I am much more well-rounded and I believe I can take this fight wherever I want it to go.

"I have a wide arsenal of weapons; I can strike, wrestle, and submit people on the ground."

Nonetheless, the 20-year-old is not taking anything for granted, noting: "She beat one of my previous opponents (Mei Yamaguchi) and she has worked her way to earn the shot at the title."

Lee captured the inaugural women's atomweight title after her victory over Japan's Yamaguchi, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last year. She retained the title last month, beating Jenny Huang of Chinese Taipei.

Next month's event will mark her first return to the venue where she was crowned atomweight champion, as well as the youngest winner of an MMA world title.

Nunes, who comes with an unblemished 5-0 professional MMA record, is confident ahead of what would be the biggest fight of her career. The 24-year-old claimed fighting in Lee's backyard would not intimidate her, saying: "It is very normal for me to fight abroad and out of my own territory. And frankly I love to fight in the house of my enemies."

The other co-main event will see welterweight world champion Ben Askren take on Agilan Thani of Malaysia.

Both fighters talked up their chances during the conference call.

Agilan said: "All this while I have been fighting contenders who were not up to my mark and finally I am ready to take on a bigger challenge in my life."

He noted that he was confident because Askren is "always going to do the same thing".

"The first thing I got to do is go in with a strong mindset," he added.

Askren retorted: "This is the scary truth - when you come across me in the cage I will grab you, put you on your back and punch you till you ask the referee to stop me from doing so."

