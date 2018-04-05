Commonwealth Games 2018: Gold Coast, April 4-15

Uniquely Aussie opening

Lifesavers, surfers and swimmers set the tone during yesterday's opening ceremony at Carrara Stadium. For the first time, the Commonwealth Games will have the same number of events for men and women.ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN
Three-hour spectacle at packed stadium as Australia hosts C'wealth Games for fifth time

Assistant Sports Editor
jonwong@sph.com.sg

The Gold Coast, with its 70km of beaches and sea, surf and sun identity, threw a uniquely Australian bash yesterday to mark the start of the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Last night's opening ceremony at the packed 35,000-seat Carrara Stadium was beamed to an estimated television audience of 1.5 billion and viewers were treated to a spectacular showpiece despite a sudden and brief downpour minutes before the programme began.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2018, with the headline 'Uniquely Aussie opening'. Print Edition | Subscribe
