UFC chief takes a jab at Mayweather

NEW YORK • Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White ripped into Floyd Mayweather on Thursday, taking shots at the boxer's height and hands, which White referred to as "peanut brittle".

"He has to wrap them a million times so he doesn't break his hands," White told a TMZ Sports reporter, who had not even asked him to comment on the verbal spar between Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

White, who still contends that a fight between McGregor and Mayweather "will never happen", was responding to a comment made by the boxer on social media earlier this week threatening to "slap the (crap) out of McGregor".

"I would love to be there when Floyd tries to slap Conor McGregor," White told TMZ, before turning his eyes to the camera to address Mayweather directly.

"I promise you, Floyd, you will never try to walk up and slap Conor McGregor, and you know it, too.

"(McGregor) would kick (Mayweather's) head to another planet, then he'll murder every one of his security guards," White continued. "He's stepping way over if he thinks he's going to slap Conor."

That White brought up the back-and-forth between Mayweather and McGregor unprovoked may not signal a change in his stance that a boxing match between the two will never happen.

But his decision to speak on it at all marks a departure from his reluctance to do so just a month ago, when he told the Los Angeles Times he "hates the conversation".

Speculation that a fight may be in the works between the boxer and the UFC fighter began nearly a year ago, when McGregor took offence to a comment Mayweather made about the difference he sees between how people react to his trash-talking versus McGregor's.

Mayweather, whose boxing record is 49-0, is technically retired.

McGregor is taking an indefinite amount of time off after winning the UFC lightweight title last month.

He is also expecting his first child this spring with girlfriend Dee Devlin.

