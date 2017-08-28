Twitter reacts: Manny Pacquiao

MANNY PACQUIAO

Filipino boxing legend: "Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50!"

LENNOX LEWIS

Britain's former heavyweight world champion: "(Conor) kept it interesting but he was outboxed and outclassed in the square ring. Nothing to be ashamed of (though). I like him even more now!"

DWYANE WADE

Chicago Bulls star: "I'm not mad that I stayed up all night to watch this fight. Floyd Mayweather is definitely TBE (the best ever)!!! @TheNotoriousMMA (McGregor) Much Respect!!"

SHANE MOSLEY

Four-time world boxing champion: "Damn good fight. Mayweather put on a hell of a show. Conor did much better than I had expected. Hats off to both guys. Worth the money."