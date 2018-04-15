Twilight race looks good for next year

This year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) could be the last to be run in the morning - if organisers Ironman Asia have their way.

On the sidelines of the launch of this year's SCSM at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade yesterday, Ironman Asia managing director Geoff Meyer said signs that Singapore's flagship running event could move to an evening flag-off time are "pretty positive".

He first mooted the idea of a night run last October, as a game-changer in SCSM's bid to earn World Marathon Major status. But he added then that Ironman needed backing from the government to do so.

Yesterday, he told The Sunday Times: "We're really keen to get to that level of World Marathon Major status and be that seventh event.

"We've gone through the criteria (for earning Major status) over and over and over again, and we know that for it to happen, we realistically need to become a night or evening event.

"This year is more of a dress rehearsal leading to (an evening race), as long as the government signs off on that, which we're pretty positive they will."

Only six cities have earned Major status - Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, New York and Chicago.

The SCSM, inaugurated in 1982, has been an International Association of Athletics Federations Gold Label race since 2012. In April last year, Standard Chartered, title sponsor for the past 16 years, extended its partnership until next year, in an $11.4 million deal.

Meyer added: "There are a lot of little technical aspects that we have to do to... But to be considered in the same vein as London, New York, Chicago, Boston, and the like, it's really about the 'wow' factor, the atmosphere.

"Abbott World Marathon Majors (Majors series organisers) is very excited about Singapore but, at the moment, we don't have the million spectators on the sidelines cheering the athletes on, like how London or New York does.

"Singapore is a night city, so moving the event to a 5.30pm or 6pm flag-off, running towards midnight so to speak, under the Singapore lights, through crowds, and hopefully through a lot of heritage areas - that will put us on the map."

Yesterday, Meyer announced a slew of changes for this year's SCSM, which will take place on Dec 8 and 9.

Among them are the re-introduction of the 5km category, spreading the SCSM's various races over two days instead of one, and moving its Kids Dash to Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa.

Runners in the 10km and 5km races will flag off at the F1 Pit Building and end by The Float at Marina Bay on the morning of Dec 8, a day before their marathon and half-marathon counterparts.

The 5km race was added to encourage new runners to join Singapore's flagship running event, explained Meyer. The distance was introduced in 2011, when the race was known as the Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore. It has not been held since.

For the Kids Dash, SCSM is offering a bundle package which allows one parent a discounted pass into Universal Studios Singapore to enjoy the run with their child.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who led close to 1,000 members of the local running community on a 4km community run to launch this year's SCSM, said: "Sport has the power to bring people together.

"The SCSM is a great opportunity for Singaporeans to come together to challenge our limits, and encourage one another in our journey to stay active.

"I am heartened to see the Kids Dash, Ekiden and Wheelchair race options providing opportunities for people of all abilities to experience the event together."

The SCSM, which attracted over 48,000 runners last year and reached a peak of 65,000 runners in 2011, also has a tie-up with The Straits Times Run, which takes place on Sept 23.

The first 3,000 runners who sign up for both events will receive an exclusive gift.

•For more information on the SCSM, visit www.singaporemarathon.com