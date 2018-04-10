Treble for van der Burgh

GOLD COAST • Cameron van der Burgh revelled in a "career highlight" after stunning Adam Peaty to complete a hat-trick of 50m breaststroke titles and trigger a big night in the pool for South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.

He led throughout, winning by four hundredths in 26.58sec to inflict a rare defeat on the world-record holder yesterday.

The 29-year-old, who also beat Peaty at Glasgow 2014, celebrated wildly by punching the water before climbing on to the lane rope and pumping his fists in delight.

"To get the triple in the 50 breast and to come through the years and finish on such a high is something that is really special," he said.

Peaty, the 100m breast Olympic champion, said: "It gives me that reality check - even if you're the best in the world, the world-record holder, you can be beaten. That's a valuable lesson."

Chad le Clos clinched the butterfly treble, winning the 100m in a Games record of 50.65sec. "That's 16!" he said, after passing Australian Susie O'Neill to become the most decorated Games swimmer of all time with 16 medals.

Fellow South African Tatjana Schoenmaker completed a breaststroke double with gold in the women's 100m in 1:06.41.

The penultimate night of the swimming competition also saw Bronte Campbell upstage her older sister in the 100m freestyle, taking both Cate's gold and her 52.69sec Games record in 52.27sec.

For Bronte, who has often played second fiddle to Cate, it was her first individual gold in her second Games, following two silvers and a bronze.

