Horse racing: Top salute for Infantry, best horse in 2017

Infantry (#2), ridden by jockey Manoel Nunes, winning the Emirates Singapore Derby on July 9, 2017.
Infantry (#2), ridden by jockey Manoel Nunes, winning the Emirates Singapore Derby on July 9, 2017. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER
Infantry, with four Group wins that included the $1.15 million Emirates Singapore Derby, was crowned 2017 Singapore Horse of the Year at the Singapore Racing Awards ceremony last night.

Besides that blistering win in the 2,000m Group 1 marquee race, other highlights for the five-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding include victories in the $200,000 JBBA Moonbeam Vase, $350,000 Merlion Trophy and $700,000 Kranji Mile.

All were feature races, proof of Infantry's penchant for performing well on the big stage.

The Alwin Tan-trained galloper was also named Champion Four-Year-Old (his age last year) and Champion Miler at yesterday's gala ceremony at The St Regis Singapore.

Mark Walker also had a year to remember as he bagged the trainer's premiership, thanks to his 87 winners - 22 clear of runner-up Ricardo le Grange. It was the New Zealander's second title at the Singapore Turf Club after his 2015 triumph.

Australian Vlad Duric secured the jockey premiership after steering home 83 winners, six more than Brazilian hoop Manoel Nunes, who was bidding for his fourth straight champion jockey crown.

The champion apprentice title went to Malaysia's Wong Chin Chuen, who bagged 30 winners to edge compatriot Zawari Razali (28 winners).

