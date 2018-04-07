Time warp gets chairman's vote

RACE 1 (1,000M)

8 Team Spirit and 7 Superich can fight out the finish. Both debutants have drawn favourably and have trialled well. But the nod goes to Team Spirit, who appears primed for this. Superich, too, has talent.

2 Peace Combination has been very consistent over this course and distance with 13 first-four placings from 17 starts. Can include.

13 Magic Success has been mixing his form but he can be thereabouts.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

8 Happy Friendship has won only once over this course and distance but it was a barnstorming win, so he can't be written off in this spot.

2 Happy Beauty steps up to 1,800m on the dirt for the first time. He still looks well in.

5 Glenealy Prize is a big chance, although gate 13 is a bit tricky for him.

1 Mi Blanco is a player at his first run in Class 5.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

1 Bullish Glory has come down to Class 4 for the first time and, with Joao Moreira aboard, he can defy his issues to win.

7 Ever Laugh is racing well and has drawn another ideal lane. He should be able to settle in nicely and will be right around the mark.

9 Play It has shown little at Sha Tin in the past but he returns now off a more favourable mark.

12 Aeroluminance is a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 Top Beautiful was heavily backed at his return two weeks ago, but he was one-paced in the closing stages. He steps up to 1,200m now and he has a good enough draw, If the tempo suits, he should be hard to beat.

1 Lean Perfection has just kept stepping up to the mark, winning three from three to date. He has copped a big penalty after his latest impressive win but appears to still have scope for improvement.

2 Wishful Thinker disappointed last time out after an awkward break. For the first time in his Hong Kong career, he has drawn a good gate and that could prove crucial.

10 Intrepic is mixing his form but he is capable on his day.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 Go Go Win has never won on the dirt surface in seven starts but he has a racing style that suggests he's capable of winning on the track with the right run from gate 2.

1 Crown Avenue's record on this surface is good, although he's usually been better over 1,800m. Still, over the 1,650m with a better draw, he's right in contention.

8 Elusive State is racing well and he can figure despite another awkward draw.

6 Enreaching has drawn poorly but he can hit the board.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

11 Sangria is racing with great heart. He ran well on his return to Sha Tin last time out, flashing home for second. If he gets a suitable pace set-up, he'll be flying home.

4 Rule Thee was disappointing last start but had won like a progressive galloper the run before. If he can recapture that form with a better gate, he'll be hard to beat.

8 Heroic Guru is a quirky galloper who should prove well-suited with senior jockey Alberto Sanna replacing apprentice Matthew Poon.

2 Green Energy is inconsistent but is a top player at his best.

RACE 7 (1,200M) GROUP 2 THE SPRINT CUP

2 Beat The Clock looms as the one to beat. He appears a Group 1 winner-in-waiting after two good efforts in the grade and the return to 1,200m is a positive.

1 Mr Stunning carries five pounds (2.2kg) more than the rest of the field as a result of his win in the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint in December. He is the class runner and he is a definite chance of making it back-to-back wins in this race.

3 Amazing Kids is just off the top two class-wise. But he is always a chance on his day, as he showed as topweight in a Class 1 last time out.

8 Winner's Way was not far away in that Class 1 race. He's a place chance.

RACE 8 (1,600M) GROUP 2 THE CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY

1 Time Warp has emerged as Hong Kong's leading galloper this season after big wins in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup and the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup, both Group 1s over 2,000m. If he is able to dictate in front, he will be hard to run down.

6 Fifty Fifty is similar to some past winners of this race, on the way up, and he can't be dismissed.

3 Helene Paragon is struggling to find form but, if he can find his best form, he's a chance.

4 Pakistan Star appears in need of further these days but he could get into the placings and stamp himself as a live QEII Cup hope.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

7 Bravo Watchman can find himself just off the speed and pounce, even though he shared the lead last time out. He is unbeaten over the course and distance.

10 Key Witness usually needs further but he is well-weighted and he could be the type to pounce when the speed collapses.

1 Magic Legend has a lot of weight to carry but he should be in the right spot to capitalise.

3 Adventurer can't be written off with the right tempo .

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 Starship produced a terrific run last time out, just failing to reel in Circuit Hassler. He's achance with no weight again and the right draw.

2 Baba Mama has not had things in his favour at two starts back down in Class 3. If things to go right, he can be hard to beat.

4 Midnight Rattler returns to Class 3 after a lacklustre season. He has shaped better in the mornings and it wouldn't surprise if he can find a spot in the frame.

7 Chung Wah Spirit has an awkward draw but can run home late if the speed is on.

•Comments by Andrew Hawkins, courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club